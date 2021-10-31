"He's very awkward" - Glover Teixeira gives his opinion on Jiri Prochazka

Glover Teixeira discussed a potential fight between himself and Jiri Prochazka. The newly-crowned UFC light heavyweight champion noted that Prochazka is "awkward" and "tough." Teixeira added that he’s looking forward to fighting him.

The 42-year-old Brazilian MMA veteran made history at UFC 267 by becoming the oldest UFC champion on the current roster and the second oldest UFC champion of all time.

Glover Teixeira dominated his fight against defending champion Jan Blachowicz from start to finish. Teixeira secured a spectacular second-round submission win over Blachowicz and became the new champion of the 205lbs division.

During the UFC 267 post-fight press conference, the possibility that Glover Teixeira’s first UFC light heavyweight title defense could be against Jiri Prochazka was discussed. Teixeira was asked for his thoughts on the young Czech fighter, in response to which he stated:

“He (Jiri Prochazka) is a very tough guy, man. He’s very awkward, you know, but a very good guy. That’s a different story... But like, definitely, (Jiri Prochazka is) a tough opponent. It’s all tough opponents there. But definitely, I’m looking forward to fight him.”

You can watch Glover Teixeira’s post-fight press conference segment in the video below:

Can Glover Teixeira stave off the unorthodox storm that is Jiri Prochazka?

Jiri Prochazka isn’t the only threat to Glover Teixeira’s reign as the UFC light heavyweight kingpin. Highly-skilled athletes such as Aleksandar Rakic, Thiago Santos, Magomed Ankalaev, and others patrol the treacherous waters at 205 pounds. The consensus in the MMA community is that any of these top-tier light heavyweights can beat the champion on a given day.

Nevertheless, Glover Teixeira is a crafty veteran of the sport and has indicated that he’s willing to take on all challengers. The long list of challengers notwithstanding, the belief is that the UFC is likely to accord Jiri Prochazka the next shot at the coveted light heavyweight belt.

The 29-year-old Czech MMA star is widely regarded as one of the most innovative fighters in the sport today. Jiri Prochazka has received widespread praise for his highly unorthodox striking and his unique approach to the mental aspect of combat sports.

In fact, as insinuated by Glover Teixeira himself during the post-fight press conference, Jiri Prochazka brings an awkward and unique challenge to the table. Needless to say, many in the MMA community are looking forward to Prochazka fighting Teixeira for the title, potentially in early 2022. Fans can expect a more specific timeline for this matchup to unravel in the days to come.

