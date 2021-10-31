Justin Gaethje and Daniel Cormier have a heated exchange on Twitter after 'DC' asked Islam Makhachev why he should get a title shot

Justin Gaethje and Daniel Cormier had an intense exchange on Twitter after Islam Makhachev’s dominant win at UFC 267.

Islam Makhachev secured a spectacular first-round submission victory over Dan Hooker inside Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena on Saturday. Following the fight, Makhachev spoke to his AKA (American Kickboxing Academy) teammate and retired MMA fighter Daniel Cormier regarding his next move.

The Dagestani told the former two-division UFC champion that he’s more than prepared for a shot at the lightweight title. 'DC' appeared to agree with Islam Makhachev.

Cormier tweeted the following after Islam Makhachev’s incredible win:

“Give @MAKHACHEVMMA the title fight! I don’t even need to see who wins next week. This dude just killed it. Khabib said this was his MSG moment and boy did he not deliver. He’s gonna be the champ.”

However, former interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje didn't share the same sentiment. Gaethje indicated that Cormier, despite working as a UFC commentator and interviewer, was biased due to his association with Makhachev.

Gaethje and Cormier went on to have a verbal back-and-forth on Twitter. 'The Highlight' took a jibe at 'DC' after the fight in a post that read:

“S**k it harder @dc_mma”

In response, Cormier tweeted:

“I can’t fight you, but Islam can my guy. You just go and do what you do next week. You may be safe I’m not sure champ. @Justin_Gaethje”

Not one to be outdone, Gaethje fired back.

“You brought my name up. It wasn’t going to come out of anybody’s mouth.”

Seemingly trying his best to de-escalate the intense war of words, Cormier responded again.

“I literally asked why he should get title shot over you? Because he has to convince he deserves to jump you. Hell I thought you should have been in the fight with Charles. Have said it publicly. Calm down highlight , you’re my favorite fighter.”

Is Islam Makhachev next in line for a shot at the UFC lightweight?

Reigning UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is set to defend his title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 on December 11. Justin Gaethje, meanwhile, is set to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 268 next weekend.

The consensus in the MMA community is that the winner of the Oliveira vs. Poirier clash will likely defend the belt against Islam Makhachev next, although that hasn’t been officially confirmed.

If that is the case, Makhachev could be fighting for the title in the first quarter of 2022.

