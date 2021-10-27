"Nothing special with these guys" - Khamzat Chimaev casts his prediction for Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington and Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal

After being out of action for more than a year, UFC rising prospect Khamzat Chimaev will finally make his return to the octagon at UFC 267. 'Borz' will take on No.11-ranked welterweight contender Li Jingliang in a three-round fight.

Khamzat Chimaev recently sat down for a chat with the MMA media ahead of his fight at UFC 267. During his time there, the 27-year-old gave his prediction for the upcoming welterweight bout between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards.

According to the The Chechen-born Swede, 'Rocky' will take home the win via decision:

"I think it will be [a] decision [win for Leon Edwards]," said Khamzat Chimaev.

Masvidal vs. Edwards is a fight that fans have been waiting for for years. The rivalry between the two welterweights started all the way back in 2019.

After his knockout win over Darren Till in London, 'Gamebred' was doing an interview with Laura Sanko when he was interrupted by 'Rocky'. Masvidal, with his hands behind his back, started walking towards Edwards and then unleashed a flurry of punches on the 30-year-old.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show https://t.co/kYEkWxN8Io

Now, the two will finally get a chance to settle their rivalry at UFC 269 in December.

Khamzat Chimaev casts his prediction for Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2

During the media day for UFC 267, Khamzat Chimaev shared who, according to him, will win the highly anticipated rematch between Colby Covington and welterweight king Kamrau Usman:

"I think Kamaru [Usman] actually and it maybe will be a decision if nobody get injury in the fight. Nothing special with these guys," said Khamzat Chimaev.

Covington vs. Usman is one of the most intriguing rivalries in the UFC. The two fighters delivered a classic war for the fans in their first encounter at UFC 245. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' won the fight via TKO in the final minute of the final round.

The two will now cross paths again at UFC 268 for the welterweight title.

