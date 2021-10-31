Who won the UFC fight last night (30th October 2021)?

UFC 267 (October 30, 2021) promised to be one of the best fight cards of the year, and it truly delivered on that promise. Be it the pair of title matchups that headlined the event or the fights on the preliminary card; it was a memorable event.

The headlining bout witnessed Glover Teixeira become the oldest UFC champion on the current roster. The Brazilian fighter etched his name in the history books as one of the organization's oldest champions ever.

Glover Teixeira dominated defending champion Jan Blachowicz, particularly on the mat, submitting the Polish fighter in round two of their fight. Teixeira impressed one and all by becoming the new light heavyweight champion at the age of 42.

UFC @ufc



[ @GloverTeixeira | It's never too late to become CHAMPION OF THE WORLD 🌎[ @GloverTeixeira | #UFC267 It's never too late to become CHAMPION OF THE WORLD 🌎[ @GloverTeixeira | #UFC267 ] https://t.co/HhScfsOP3G

Meanwhile, the co-headlining matchup was an interim bantamweight title bout between former undisputed bantamweight champion Petr Yan and rising star Cory Sandhagen.

Their fight went the five-round distance and was an all-out war. Their showdown was a stupendous showcase of striking skills, with Yan winning the closely contested fight via unanimous decision.

The Russian fighter now holds the interim belt and is expected to face current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling in a rematch for the undisputed title next.

Elsewhere on the main card, Islam Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev continued their respective reigns of dominance with one-sided submission wins. Makhachev stopped Dan Hooker in the very first round.

Similarly, Khamzat Chimaev choked Li Jingliang unconscious in round one, making a huge statement in his comeback fight.

Furthermore, the prelims featured good performances from fighters like Amanda Ribas, Lerone Murphy, and Zubaira Tukhugov.

However, the most talked-about preliminary card fight was undoubtedly the Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Benoit St. Denis matchup. Referee Vyacheslav Kiselev received widespread criticism for his work in the contest. Many feel that Kiselev could’ve stopped the fight and prevented St. Denis from going the distance and absorbing unnecessary damage.

ESPN MMA @espnmma UFC has pulled referee Vyacheslav Kiselev from his other #UFC267 assignments due to his performance during the Zaleski dos Santos-Saint Denis fight. UFC has pulled referee Vyacheslav Kiselev from his other #UFC267 assignments due to his performance during the Zaleski dos Santos-Saint Denis fight. https://t.co/lt04N8b6ax

UFC 267 main card results

Glover Teixeira def. Jan Blachowicz via submission (Round 2, 3:02)

Petr Yan def. Cory Sandhagen via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)

Islam Makhachev def. Dan Hooker via submission (Round 1, 2:25)

Alexander Volkov def. Marcin Tybura via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Khamzat Chimaev def. Li Jingliang via submission (Round 1, 3:16)

Magomed Ankalaev def. Volkan Oezdemir via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

UFC 267 preliminary card results

Amanda Ribas def. Virna Jandiroba via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Zubaira Tukhugov def. Ricardo Ramos via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Albert Duraev def. Roman Kopylov via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos def. Benoit St. Denis via unanimous decision (29-26, 29-26, 29-26)

Michal Oleksiejczuk def. Shamil Gamzatov via TKO (Round 1, 3:31)

Lerone Murphy def. Makwan Amirkhani via KO (Round 2, 0:14)

Andre Petroski def. Hu Yaozong via submission (Round 3, 4:46)

Tagir Ulanbekov def. Allan Nascimento via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Utathya Ghosh