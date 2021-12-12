"That's good reffing tonight" - Dominick Cruz appears to take a shot at Keith Peterson after impressive comeback win at UFC 269

Dominick Cruz put in a dominant performance against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 269.

In the post-fight interview, Cruz seemingly took some shots at MMA referee Keith Peterson. Peterson was previously slammed by 'The Dominator' for prematurely stopping his fight against Henry Cejudo.

Dominick Cruz said:

"I felt good tonight. Thank you so much for the fans and everybody supporting me at this point. It's important that we come together right now, more than ever. We gotta stay connected when they are trying to separate us... I slipped [in the fight]. Thank you for the ref, Marc Goddard, giving me the chance to rebound. That's good reffing tonight. This organisation does an outstanding job, for getting us ready for these fights!"

Watch Dominick Cruz's full post-fight interview below:

After surviving an early barrage from Munhoz, Dominick Cruz displayed impeccable footwork and movement, landing combinations on the Brazilian throughout the fight. Going into the third round, Cruz put his foot on the gas and landed slick shots at Munhoz.

The former bantamweight champion cruised to a unanimous decision victory. The judges scored the contest 29-28, 29-28 and 29-28.

Dominick Cruz was furious with referee Keith Peterson after his fight against Henry Cejudo. After Cejudo dropped Cruz, 'The Dominator' believed that he deserved a chance to defend himself and get up, however, the fight was stopped and a TKO victory was awarded to Henry Cejudo.

Twitter reacts to Dominick Cruz's victory against Pedro Munhoz

Popular figures from the MMA media couldn't hide their excitement as they saw a vintage Dominick Cruz performance against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 269.

Popular journalist Ariel Helwani expressed his ecstatic reaction to Cruz's victory and claimed that 'The Dominator' is right back into the bantamweight title mix.

He said:

"Beautiful stuff from the legend, Dominick Cruz. Hurt badly in the first. He comes back and wins rounds 2 and 3, IMO. He's right back in the mix at 135. Amazing stuff."

ESPN's Brett Okamoto also commended Cruz for his performance in his third fight since returning from retirement. He also proposed a bantamweight fight between Jose Aldo and Dominick Cruz.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Excellent performance by Dominick Cruz. Special to see him still doing his thing after such a long career, and all that's gone into that career. Ton of options for him at 35. I've been calling for Cruz vs. Aldo forever, but Font or Sandhagen might make more sense. Excellent performance by Dominick Cruz. Special to see him still doing his thing after such a long career, and all that's gone into that career. Ton of options for him at 35. I've been calling for Cruz vs. Aldo forever, but Font or Sandhagen might make more sense.

Luke Thomas @lthomasnews That's a great win by Cruz. Impressive enough to beat an opponent of Munhoz's quality as Cruz ages. To do it methodically after being badly dropped is that much more validating. He's still a tough out. That's a great win by Cruz. Impressive enough to beat an opponent of Munhoz's quality as Cruz ages. To do it methodically after being badly dropped is that much more validating. He's still a tough out.

