"Dreaming of this since I was a kid" - Ian Garry promises to add hype at UFC 268; wants to outdo Conor McGregor's debut

Ian Garry wants to outdo Irish superstar Conor McGregor's debut in his first UFC fight at UFC 268.

'The Future' will take on Jordan Williams in a welterweight fight in the prelims of UFC 268 at the prestigious Madison Square Garden Arena this weekend.

During fight week, the 23-year-old said that he has been dreaming of fighting in the UFC since he was a child:

"The fight week's been amazing. It's been a great experience. I mean, I've been dreaming of this since I was a kid when I had seen Conor [McGregor] rise. It's exciting to be here, to see fighters walking around the hotel, to get the kit and take all the photos. It's something that I've visualized and now I'm living it... it's really really cool," said Ian Garry.

Garry stated that he wished to win his debut in 66 seconds. This would be one second less than the time Conor Mcgregor took to finish Marcus Brimage in his debut fight in the UFC.

"There are similarities" - Ian Garry on being compared to Conor McGregor

Since both Ian Garry and Conor McGregor hail from Ireland, there are bound to be comparisons between the two.

During his appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour, the 23-year-old said that he welcomed the comparisons with 'The Notorious':

"Do I not like to be compared to one of biggest sport stars of all time? Of course, I like the comparison! Obviously, being Irish, there are similarities. It's like any college basketball player being compared to Michael Jordan. Conor McGregor changed the game in MMA. He brought so many eyes to the sport. If I can do something similar then that's a win. He's the reason I'm in MMA. His rise was why MMA got huge in Dublin and Ireland. Similarly, if I can put people in gyms because they want to be like me after seeing me put on a show, it's all you can ask for," said Ian Garry.

