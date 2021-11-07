"I'm blown away" - Ian Garry responds to Conor McGregor's high praise following his UFC 268 KO win

Ian Garry has responded to Conor McGregor's praise for him after his fight at UFC 268.

'The Future' said he was "blown away" by McGregor's kind words.

"I’m blown away… hey look let’s do this take over part two TOGETHER," wrote Ian Garry.

In another tweet, Garry expressed interest in fighting on the same card as 'Mystic Mac'.

Hey now there's two of us let's get on a card together brother and let the Irish take over wherever it may be @TheNotoriousMMA My guy you're my inspiration.

McGregor uploaded a couple of audio clips to his Twitter handle, where he praised the 23-year-old for winning his UFC debut against Jordan Williams via a first-round knockout.

"Ian [Garry], I wanna say, that's a tremendous finish for you... My god, man. What the f**k? Like, I'm all over the place after that. F*****g hell, mate. Fair play to you, bro. I'm buzzing for you, I'm actually buzzing for you... the takeover part 2, I f*****g love it, yeah. What other Irish fighter is out there and now in this globe who's gonna join us in this takeover part two? Because I tell you what, when I come back, I'm gonna get in on that takeover part two action. Someone's getting bust up when I get back," said Conor McGregor.

You can listen to Conor McGregor's tweets below:

Conor McGregor headlined the first UFC event in Madison Square Garden

In 2016, Conor McGregor headlined UFC 205, the first event to ever take place at the prestigious Madison Square Garden in New York. 'The Notorious' took on Eddie Alvarez in an attempt to win the lightweight title.

The Irishman looked flawless that night in the octagon. McGregor delivered a masterclass against Alvarez and put him away with ease in the contest's second round.

The win resulted in 'The Notorious' becoming the first fighter in UFC history to hold two titles simultaneously.

Ian Garry performed in the same arena on November 6 and won his UFC debut in spectacular fashion. With the knockout win, 'The Future' extended his undefeated MMA record to 8-0.

