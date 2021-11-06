"He talks a lot of s**t" - Joe Rogan expects Colby Covington to have a "giant career" in pro wrestling after ending his UFC run

Joe Rogan believes that Colby Covington could have a giant career in professional wrestling once he’s done with his UFC run. The UFC commentator and world-renowned MMA analyst noted that Covington “talks a lot of sh**” and that his trash-talking skills would greatly benefit him in the pro wrestling world.

In an edition of the JRE (Joe Rogan Experience) podcast, Rogan and his guest Cameron Hanes spoke on multiple topics, including UFC welterweight star Colby Covington. Rogan noted that ‘Chaos’ parted ways with his longtime training camp, ATT (American Top Team), primarily due to disputes with teammates such as UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier and others.

The conversation then shifted to Colby Covington’s ability to promote himself and generate hype for his fights. In regards to Covington’s public persona, Rogan stated:

“Well, he brings the drama. You shouldn’t be shocked. I mean, who the f**k causes more drama than Colby? Still, though, that’s how he’s so popular. It’s both things, right? Which is rare; like, he has incredible skill level, he’s as tough as they come, and he talks a lot of sh**. And most people don’t know that he got forced into talking sh**. Like, the UFC was about to cut him. They didn’t like his style. They told him. And so then, he fought Demian Maia in Brazil, and then called them a bunch of filthy animals, and said a bunch of crazy sh**. They went crazy.”

“He went pro wrestling heel, and it changed the trajectory of his career. What people don’t know about Colby – What you know about Colby – Is when you’re with him in person, super nice guy. He’s a great guy…He’s a gentleman. That’s the real guy. This other thing is like a character that he does, which is so fascinating.” Rogan added, “He’s got that pro wrestling heel character down. And if he ever decides to leave the UFC and go to pro wrestling, he would have a giant career in pro wrestling. If he wanted to, oh, my God! If he decided, if he fought, you know, let’s say – You know, whatever happens with his career, but like five years from now if he decides to go to pro wrestling, my God, will that guy have a f**king career over there. He’s talked so much sh**."

Catch Joe Rogan’s statements regarding Colby Covington in the video below:

Colby Covington looks to avenge a vicious loss and capture UFC gold

Former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington first fought for the undisputed UFC welterweight title at UFC 245 back in December 2019. ‘Chaos’ faced UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman but failed to capture the belt, losing via fifth-round TKO.

Presently, Colby Covington is scheduled to receive another shot at ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’s’ title. Covington will fight Usman for the UFC welterweight title at UFC 268 on November 6th, looking to avenge his 2019 loss and capture the coveted belt in their rematch.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Genci Papraniku