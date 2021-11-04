"I feel like he's gonna wrestle"- Israel Adesanya breaks down Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington fight at UFC 268

Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman share a close bond with each other and therefore, it was no surprise when Adesanya picked Usman to put one over Colby Covington yet again.

'The Last Stylebender' opined that fighters' wrestling and jiu-jitsu skills often get canceled out when they're fighting other wrestlers like themselves, forcing them to rely on striking.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Israel Adesanya opined that the fight between Usman and Covington at UFC 268 could turn into a strike fest unless 'Chaos' chooses to test Usman's wrestling. Adesanya revealed that Colby Covington, wary of Kamaru Usman's striking, would rely on wrestling.

"It might be another striking match. But that can change if Colby decides to wrestle. I feel like he should. I feel like he's going to wrestle and try and keep him guessing," said Israel Adesanya.

Talking about the rematch that is set to go down between Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili, Israel Adesanya touched upon Namajunas' superior footwork and striking. However, he admitted that Weili was not too far behind when it came to striking and had the upper hand when it came to brute strength.

"One thing I'll say for Zhang Weili in this fight is like her mentality. After being stopped like that so quickly. To be stopped by Rose that quickly might have f***ed her up mentally," said Israel Adesanya.

He offered both fighters some essential advice, telling Weili to maintain a degree of mental composure and focus on getting even more than revenge. As far as Namajunas was concerned, Adesanya opined that she needed to dazzle Weili with her footwork and keep her just within striking range.

When it came to the lightweight scrap between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler, 'The Last Stylebender' said it was the bout he was looking forward to the most. He couldn't pick a clear winner between the two as he opined that the fight was going to be an absolute barnburner, one that fans would hate to miss.

