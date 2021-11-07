UFC 268 sets the record for the most significant strikes thrown in the history of the promotion

UFC 268 set a new record for significant strikes landed in an event.

In a Twitter post, the promotion announced that UFC 268 featured 1,973 significant strikes, a new single-event UFC record. The post also mentioned that the previous record belonged to UFC 238: Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes, which featured 1,818 significant strikes.

UFC wrote:

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway set the record for the highest number of significant strikes landed in a fight at UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Kattar on 17 January this year (445).

Holloway was declared the winner by unanimous decision. Apart from setting the record for most significant strikes landed, the contest is tied for the most lopsided scorecard in a five-round fight in UFC history, along with Rich Franklin vs. David Loiseau at UFC 58 in 2006.

Fans deemed UFC 268 as the biggest fight night of the year

With power-packed performances, UFC 268 was indeed one of the biggest fight nights of the year.

The biggest highlight of the pay-per-view was the welterweight title rematch between archenemies Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. Usman regained his title after a brutal five-round war which ended in a unanimous decision over Covington.

The co-main event featured a women's strawweight title rematch where Rose Namajunas secured a split decision victory over Zhang Weili. It was Namajunas' first title defense of her second reign as the women's strawweight champion.

In another electrifying match, Gaethje bounced back from his title loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov with a unanimous decision victory over Chandler at Madison Square Garden in New York.

A fight between bantamweight contender Marlon 'Chito' Vera and UFC veteran Frankie Edgar was also on the card.

UFC 268 featured one of the most exhilarating fight cards of 2021. It also had one of the most exciting preliminary and early prelims cards in recent memory.

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma That was one of the craziest fights I’ve seen in a long time. Someone asked if this had potential to be fight of the year. I say it’s on a very short list. Great job men @Justin_Gaethje and @MikeChandlerMMA That was one of the craziest fights I’ve seen in a long time. Someone asked if this had potential to be fight of the year. I say it’s on a very short list. Great job men @Justin_Gaethje and @MikeChandlerMMA

