Teddy Atlas reacts to the incredible UFC 268 rematch between Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili

Teddy Atlas was all praise for Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili after their impressive performances at UFC 268. The world-renowned boxing coach and combat sports analyst asserted that the fight was all about who controlled its “geography,” adding that he scored the fight in favor of ‘Thug’ Rose.

In an edition of 'The Fight with Teddy Atlas' podcast, Teddy Atlas and co-host Ken Rideout broke down Rose Namajunas’ split decision win over Zhang Weili in their UFC women’s strawweight title rematch. Atlas stated:

“Great fight, again. You know, and just stayed into the standards of the UFC. I love them both. I mean, first thing, my thoughts, geography. Again, for me, one of the most important things inside here, inside the cage, whatever: Geography. Who owns the geography that is best-suited for their skills? And who gets that geography? You know, who gets the geography? They both battled to get that.”

“You know, Weili, a little bit more on the mat; using her strength, her physicality, her great abilities there. Rose, more standing, striking; terrific striker, long arms, tall; where she can have an advantage by boxing. Traditionally boxing where you’re on the outside controlling the ring, controlling space. And here’s what made it so great. They both took turns going into the other person’s geography and having success. Wow! That’s pretty special.”

Teddy Atlas explained that neither Rose Namajunas nor Zhang Weili had a huge advantage over one another in the striking or grappling departments. Atlas revealed that he scored the fight 3-2 in favor of Namajunas. He added, however, that the fight was incredibly close – praising both fighters for their technical and strategic brilliance.

You can watch Teddy Atlas’ take on the Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili UFC 268 rematch in the video below:

Marina Rodriguez could leapfrog Carla Esparza and land a title fight against Rose Namajunas

With Zhang Weili out of the title picture for the foreseeable future – at least for as long as ‘Thug’ Rose holds the belt – the belief is that Rose Namajunas could face Carla Esparza next.

Carla Esparza defeated Rose Namajunas via third-round submission back in 2014 to become the first UFC women’s strawweight champion. Namajunas, on her part, has indicated that she’d be open to fighting ‘Cookie Monster’ and avenging that loss.

However, during the UFC 268 post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White suggested that the promotion might have other plans for Rose Namajunas. White indicated that Esparza is unlikely to receive the next title shot and that the UFC has “an option” other than her.

This, in turn, has led many to believe that the No. 3-ranked UFC strawweight Marina Rodriguez could serve as ‘Thug’ Rose’s next opponent. Regardless, a possible Namajunas-Rodriguez matchup hasn’t been confirmed.

