Watch: UFC champion Rose Namajunas displays crisp striking in her last amateur fight back in 2012

Rose Namajunas made her professional MMA debut in January 2013 at Invicta 4: Esparza vs Hyatt. The current UFC women's strawweight champion defeated Emily Kagan via rear-naked choke in the third round to begin her career on the right track. Before turning pro, 'Thug Rose' competed in some amateur MMA bouts.

Take a look at the last amateur fight Rose Namajunas competed in before starting her professional MMA career below:

Rose Namajunas is considered to be one of the best female fighters in the UFC today and she certainly has the required resume to back that claim. The 29-year-old defeated former strawweight champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk twice, once to win the 115-pound gold and once to defend it..

In her last fight, Namajunas knocked out Zhang Weili in the first round to become the division's queen. 'Thug Rose' now has the most finishes (5) in the strawweight division and is also the only female athlete on the entire roster to regain a UFC title after losing it.

Rose Namajunas will defend her title at UFC 268

Rose Namajunas is set to return to the octagon at UFC 268. She will take on Zhang Weili in a rematch for the UFC strawweight title in the co-main event. The main event will feature another rematch, with Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman running it back for the welterweight title.

Zhang is currently training with former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo in order to prepare for the rematch with Namajunas.

During her appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour, 'Thug Rose' was asked about her thoughts on her opponent training with a former multi-division champion.

“As far as her training camp and, you know, training with Henry Cejudo, I think she can pick up a few things. And, you know, I think it’s probably better than what she’s been doing. So, I’m just expecting a better version of her. And, you know, maybe a little more well-rounded and whatnot. But at the end of the day, it’s all about my preparation. And you know, obviously, like, I wanted to fight Carla [Esparza]. So, she [Zhang] is gonna wrestle a little more, then great, you know. Let me test that out too. So, I’m ready for all of it.”

Catch Rose Namajunas' appearance on The MMA Hour below:

