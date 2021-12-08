'Amanda hits like a 170-pound male' - Brendan Schaub believes Julianna Pena needs to outgrapple Amanda Nunes at UFC 269

Julianna Pena will challenge Amanda Nunes for the women's bantamweight title in the co-main event at UFC 269 this weekend. Brendan Schaub recently weighed in on the upcoming championship fight.

While Schaub lauded Pena for fighting her way to the top, he also believes it will be a tough fight for 'The Venezuelan Vixen'.

According to Schaub, Nunes is well-versed in all aspects of the game and hits like a welterweight male fighter. In a recent episode of his Below The Belt podcast, 'Big Brown' said:

"For Julianna Pena, she's the one who earned her way to the top and she's the next one at bantamweight for Amanda Nunes. There's not a lot of girls who can compete with Amanda Nunes... it's no shade towards Julianna Pena, she's just fighting the GOAT. It's just a bad matchup for her. 'Cos Amanda Nunes is impossible to get down. If you do get her down, she's a black belt. If you stay on the feet, she hits like a goddamn 170-pound male. So she's gonna knock you unconscious. It's a tough fight for Julianna Pena."

Watch the full episode of the Below The Belt podcast below:

Schaub also believes that the best hope for Julianna Pena's team is Amanda Nunes not being at her best.

Since there's little chance of the 'Lioness' getting knocked out, Schaub believes the only route to victory for the challenger is to outgrapple the two-division champion.

Amanda Nunes believes Julianna Pena is "delusional"

Amanda Nunes claims she's not underestimating her opponent heading into the bantamweight title fight at UFC 269.

However, the champ is confident the fight won't go the distance and expects to finish Julianna Pena this Saturday. The 'Lioness' recently told TMZ Sports:

"[Julianna Pena] is delusional, but it doesn't mean I'm not taking her seriously. I do. I trained very hard and very smart, I'm very sharp for her. A lot of things she says are not true, she's being delusional. Honestly I don't see this fight going to the judges at all. Honestly. I'm very sharp. I know she's gonna make a lot of mistakes like she always does. I know I'm gonna catch her many times."

Catch TMZ Sports' interview with Amanda Nunes below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard