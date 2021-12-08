'He has way more ways to win this fight' - Brendan Schaub gives his prediction for Dustin Poirier vs. Charles Oliveira at UFC 269

Charles Oliveira is scheduled to defend his lightweight strap for the first time against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 this weekend. Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub recently gave his prediction for the upcoming title fight.

While Schaub admits he's somewhat biased towards Poirier, he believes the stats sway towards Oliveira ahead of this Saturday's headliner. According to Schaub, 'Do Bronx' has more weapons in his arsenal and is technically more sound than 'The Diamond'.

Schaub also believes Charles Oliveira has a superior ground game compared to Dustin Poirier. On a recent episode of the Below The Belt podcast, 'Big Brown' said:

"On paper, if you were to just go through what the guys do well between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira has way more ways to win this fight than Dustin Poirier. On the ground, on the feet, as far as technique goes, his stand-up, his Muay Thai, his clinch. He doesn't have as much power as Dustin Poirier but as far as technique goes, he does everything better than Dustin Poirier. As far as the ground goes I might say he's a higher level black belt, pretty more dangerous on the ground, specially in transitions, his D'Arces to his guillotines and all that stuff. He's a monster. Most finishes in the UFC. There's a reason for that."

Watch the entire episode of the Below The Belt podcast below:

Charles Oliveira is looking for a finish against Dustin Poirier

While Dustin Poirier is known for his massive gas tank, Charles Oliveira holds the record for most finishes in UFC history.

The Brazilian recently revealed that he will be looking for a stoppage against Poirier to nullify the Louisianan's stamina advantage. 'Do Bronx' recently told Helen Yee via a translator:

"I'm aggressive, I'm always moving forward. It's going to be the same, going for the finish, going for the knockout, going for the submission, that's how I fight... It's going to be two different styles inside the octagon. He's going to fight till the end and I'm going to try to tap him or knock him out in the beginning, so let's see who's going to take it."

Catch Charles Oliveira's interview with Helen Yee below:

Also Read Article Continues below

WATCH: 5 UFC fighters who grew up dirt poor

Edited by Harvey Leonard