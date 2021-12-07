"He's a very unique individual" - Dan Hardy explains what Sean O'Malley 'doesn't have yet' as a high-level MMA fighter

Sean O'Malley is scheduled to take on Raulian Paiva at UFC 269 this weekend. Former UFC welterweight Dan Hardy recently weighed in on 'Sugar' ahead of the bantamweight's third outing of the year.

During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Hardy claimed Sean O'Malley is yet to build a skillset that is present in high-level MMA fighters. Because O'Malley started his combat sports career in MMA, Hardy is not sure if his skillset runs deep enough to take him to the top of the division yet.

However, Hardy also acknowledged Sean O'Malley as a talented fighter and believes that 'Sugar' can certainly acquire the required skills.

"I think the character that he is playing is just the person that he is. He's just a very unique individual, you know. As far as his skills go, I think his skills are very diverse where he's got a good handle on his skills. Let me put it that way. My question with these young guys that start with MMA is how deep does that skillset run. How deep does their understanding of the skills that it takes to be a high level mixed martial artist run."

Watch Dan Hardy's full interview on Submission Radio below:

Sean O'Malley discusses his upcoming fight

Sean O'Malley is confident of a win heading into his UFC 269 outing against Raulian Paiva. While O'Malley expects to finish the Brazilian within the 15-minute distance, he is also ready to go to the final horn if required.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Sean O'Malley stated that he is not the kind of fighter to force the finish and prefers waiting for it.

"I think I get the job done within the 15 minutes, but I'm prepared to go 15 minutes. My last two fights have ended in the later third round. So I think I'm definitely prepared. I don't think anybody's going to be tougher that Kris Moutinho was. I know Paiva took a lot of damage in his last fight and he's going to be extremely tough, too. So I plan on beating him up for 15 minutes and the finish, if it's there, it's there. I've always been good with being patient with the finish and letting the finish come. I'm not a guy that forces the finish."

Watch Sean O'Malley's full interview on The MMA Hour below:

