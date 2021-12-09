"Amanda Nunes wants to kill her" - Dana White speaks about the beef between Julianna Pena and 'The Lioness'

Ahead of UFC 269, Dana White has discussed Julianna Pena's trash talk towards Amanda Nunes. Pena has repeatedly stated that Nunes has been 'ducking' her, believing that the clash of styles does not favor 'The Lioness'.

Speaking with Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports, Dana White revealed that Pena's trash talk has resulted in Amanda Nunes wanting to "kill her." This is a far cry from the Nunes fans have seen as of late, who has been incredibly respectful towards anyone who shares the octagon with her.

Dana White stated:

"Listen, Julianna picked a fight and she got one. Amanda Nunes wants to kill her... Julianna picked the fight and now it's time to step in and do it on Saturday night... I think Julianna believes that she has a style that matches up well with Amanda Nunes. And if you're a professional fighter and want to be a world champion, that's the way you gotta think."

Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena will lay it all on the line in the co-main event of UFC 269. The card is headlined by another exhilarating title fight, as UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira takes on Dustin Poirier.

Dana White on where Amanda Nunes stands in the GOAT conversation

There are a number of names that come to mind when discussing the greatest of all time in women's MMA. Valentina Shevchenko, Cris Cyborg and Kayla Harrison are all worthy contenders. However, as Dana White notes, it's very hard to make a case that there is anyone more deserving than Amanda Nunes.

The UFC president stated that:

"Amanda Nunes has broke every record there is. Most wins. Most wins in title fights. Most wins in the bantamweight division. Most knockouts and stoppages in women's bantamweight division history. First athlete to defend both titles. And the list goes on and on. She is undoubtedly the GOAT, and the baddest woman on earth."

You can check out the full interview with Dana White below:

