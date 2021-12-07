Dominick Cruz lists his top-5 WEC title fights

Dominick Cruz recently revealed his top-five title fights from the WEC era. The former UFC bantamweight champion believes WEC was a legitimate promotion, which he thinks its champions proved after being signed by the UFC.

According to Dominick Cruz, Jose Aldo vs. Mike Brown was the fifth best title fight held by WEC. Aldo challenged Brown for the featherweight strap at WEC 44. In a dominant performance, the Brazilian emerged victorious via second-round TKO after taking Brown's back and raining down a barrage of punches.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Nov18.2009



10 years ago today,



Jose Aldo finished Mike Brown to become the WEC Featherweight Champion Nov18.200910 years ago today,Jose Aldo finished Mike Brown to become the WEC Featherweight Champion https://t.co/r3rGBpckG5

Brian Stann vs. Doug Marshall ranked No.4 on Dominick Cruz's list. Stann challenged champion Marshall for the light heavyweight throne at WEC 33. In an absolute, albeit brief, slugfest, Stann knocked Marshall out less than two minutes into the very opening round.

Dominick Cruz placed Jamie Verner vs. Donald Cerrone at No.3. Cerrone challenged Verner for the lightweight title at WEC 38. After going back and forth throughout, the fight came to an unfortunate end midway through the fifth round after 'Cowboy' landed an illegal knee on Verner.

With Verner unable to continue, the fight went to the scorecards, where he picked up a controversial split decision victory.

The second spot on Dominick Cruz's list was taken up by a featherweight title fight between Jose Aldo and Urijah Faber. Aldo trashed Faber's lead leg at WEC 48 and retained his title with a unanimous decision win. What made the fight even more appealing to Cruz was his ongoing rivalry with Faber.

Watch Dominick Cruz rank his top-five WEC title fights below:

Dominick Cruz reserves the number one spot for himself

Dominick Cruz reserved the number one spot on his list for his bantamweight title fight against Scott Jorgensen. When Cruz and Jorgensen met at WEC 53, it wasn't just for the WEC bantamweight title held by 'The Dominator'.

WEC had merged with the UFC by then and the winner would be named the first ever UFC bantamweight champion. Jorgensen was dominated by Cruz throughout the course of five rounds and didn't have any answers for his unique style.

Dominick Cruz picked up a dominant decision victory to be crowned the first ever 135-pound UFC titleholder.

Cruz has been a mainstay in the division since and is scheduled to return to action against Pedro Munhoz this weekend on the preliminary card of UFC 269.

Also Read Article Continues below

WATCH: 5 UFC fighters who grew up dirt poor

Edited by Harvey Leonard