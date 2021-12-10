"You must've not done your homework when I slept you" - Henry Cejudo slams Dominick Cruz for calling Daniel Cormier an 'Olympic gold medalist'

Henry Cejudo has jibed at Dominick Cruz over his comments regarding Daniel Cormier. Cruz recently set the MMA community abuzz by criticizing Cormier’s work as a UFC commentator and MMA analyst.

Both Dominick Cruz and Daniel Cormier work as UFC commentators, covering several of the organization’s fight cards. Cruz – known for his in-depth analysis of the technical aspects of MMA – revealed he feels DC doesn’t do his homework as a commentator.

Former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier disagreed with Dominick Cruz’s take. The former Olympic wrestler subsequently interviewed Cruz in an edition of The DC Check-In on his official YouTube channel.

It was during this interview that Dominick Cruz mistakenly referred to Daniel Cormier as an Olympic gold medalist. Twitter user Jed I. Goodman posted a video clip of this exchange between Cruz and DC.

Twitter user Zane Simon highlighted Cruz’s mistake. Henry Cejudo responded to Simon’s tweet and sounded off on Dominick Cruz. Cejudo defeated Cruz via second-round TKO in their UFC bantamweight title fight at UFC 249. Cruz protested the stoppage and later criticized referee Keith Peterson for halting the fight.

‘The Dominator’ even claimed Peterson smelt like alcohol and cigarettes. Freestyle wrestling Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo alluded to the aforementioned matchup and sounded off against Cruz. Cejudo tweeted:

“Shut your damn mouth Dominick Snooze. You must've not done your homework when I slept you. Did you forget about my Olympic gold medal then? Even Keith Peterson can't save you from your boring ass commentary. There's a reason you're on the prelims! #UFC269 #bendtheknee”

Dominick Cruz returns at UFC 269 and looks to continue his quest to reclaim the UFC bantamweight title

Henry Cejudo retired from MMA in May 2020, while Daniel Cormier announced his retirement in August 2020. 'DC' maintains he’s unlikely to return to professional MMA competition.

On the contrary, ‘Triple C’ hinted at ending his retirement. Cejudo’s manager Ali Abdelaziz recently claimed the former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion hopes to face UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in February 2022.

Meanwhile, former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz is scheduled to fight Pedro Munhoz in a three-round bantamweight bout. Their fight will take place on the UFC 269 preliminary card.

Dominick Cruz is currently the No. 9-ranked UFC bantamweight and vows to continue his goal of recapturing the UFC bantamweight title.

