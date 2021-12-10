Sean O'Malley explains why he wants to maintain his beef with Cody Garbrandt

Sean O'Malley said he wants to keep his beef with Cody Garbrandt alive, as he believes the two of them could have a massive bout down the road.

During an interview with Michael Bisping on the BT Sport YouTube channel, 'Sugar' stated that he held no personal animosity towards Garbrandt.

"It's not personal... I've never actually had a conversation with him, but for me, it's not personal. I think it's a fight the fans would love to see and it's someone who gets emotional. I've brought up his name a bunch and I think tomorrow's press conference could be pretty interesting... It could be a mega-fight someday but I definitely want to keep that beef there a little bit, you know. It's a big fight. It's a massive fight."

He also emphasized that the former UFC bantamweight champion would need to get a few more wins under his belt before they could fight.

Michael Bisping reveals Sean O'Malley's strongest attributes

In a clip posted to his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping broke down Sean O'Malley's game and talked about the 27-year-old's rise to prominence.

"First of all Sean O'Malley can fight. He can fight very well. I love the way he switches stances. I love his confidence, I love his bravado, I love the way he talks. The kids resonate with him, he got the coloured hair, he has got the macky suits, he's smoking weed all over the place. You know what I mean, he has got a lot of star quality. Every time I have been there for a UFC event and he walks into the arena, the place lights up."

'The Count' expressed his admiration for O'Malley and described him as "one of the most recognizable faces in the UFC." Bisping praised 'Sugar's' combinations in his third-round TKO win against Kris Moutinho at UFC 264, labeling it a "signature performance."

