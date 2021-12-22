Watch: Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier, and Jon Anik's animated reactions at UFC 269

Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik have been a constant presence at the UFC commentary desk for the promotion's biggest cards this year. At UFC 269, the trio, along with fans around the world, witnessed some truly spectacular moments in the octagon.

Sean O'Malley's sensational TKO victory over Raulian Paiva, Kai Kara-France's near-perfect performance against Cody Garbrandt and Charles Oliveira's third-round submission win over Dustin Poirier saw the crowd in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena erupt with excitement.

Julianna Pena's shocking victory over Amanda Nunes, however, drew the biggest reaction from the crowd and the commentary team. Pena sunk in a rear-naked choke on Nunes in the second round to dethrone 'The Lioness'.

Watch Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik's live reactions to UFC 269 below:

Joe Rogan claimed Julianna Pena's win over Amanda Nunes was one of the greatest upsets in UFC history

Amanda Nunes, going into her fight against Julianna Pena, was considered the greatest female fighter in the world. Pena went into the fight with Nunes as a +650 underdog per Caesars Sportsbook and was largely counted out by fans and analysts alike.

Pena produced one of the greatest upsets in combat sports history as she choked out Amanda Nunes in the second round.

She took the fight to ‘The Lioness’ unlike anyone had done previously, repeatedly catching the long-reigning champion with her jab. With Nunes noticeably fatigued, Pena dragged her to the ground and locked in a rear-naked choke to complete the biggest upset of the year.

Joe Rogan, while interviewing Julianna Pena after the fight, praised 'The Venezuelan Vixen' for her performance. Rogan congratulated Pena on pulling off one of the greatest upsets in the history of the sport, saying:

"Julianna, it was an honor the call this fight. It was an amazing result. Literally one of the greatest fights, one of the greatest upsets in the history of the sport! Congratulations!"

Watch Julianna Pena's post-fight interview with Joe Rogan below:

Edited by C. Naik