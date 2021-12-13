Watch: Sean O'Malley brings out Bruce Buffer to introduce him at an after-party following his stunning UFC 269 win

Sean O’Malley brought out legendary UFC announcer Bruce Buffer to introduce him at an after-party, hours after the conclusion of UFC 269.

The popular bantamweight faced Raulian Paiva at UFC 269. Many believed Paiva would be one of the biggest tests of O’Malley’s MMA career thus far. Despite dealing with a rib injury going into the bout, ‘Suga’ passed the test with flying colors, dominating his Brazilian opponent.

The finish came in the very first round. Sean O’Malley landed a thunderous right hand that dropped Raulian Paiva. He then unleashed a barrage of punches on a badly dazed Paiva, forcing the referee to step in.

Having secured a spectacular first-round TKO victory at UFC 269, O’Malley celebrated at a nightclub hours after the event. Bruce Buffer was also present at the after-party and introduced O’Malley to those in attendance in his inimitable style. 'Suga' took to his official Instagram account to post a video of the same.

Watch Bruce Buffer’s electrifying introduction of Sean O’Malley at the after-party in the Instagram video below:

Sean O’Malley looks to continue his winning ways after UFC 269 and could return in March or April 2022

During the UFC 269 post-fight press conference, Sean O’Malley revealed that he’s looking to return to the octagon in either March or April of next year. Currently on a three-fight winning streak, ‘Suga’ emphasized he’s in no hurry to fight again.

O’Malley has been going back and forth on social media against with fellow bantamweight Adrian Yanez. Upon being was asked about whether he could potentially face Yanez next or if he had someone else in mind, O’Malley stated:

“No, I’ve fought three times last year, three times this year. I feel like every day I have a fight coming up. So, I’m just gonna enjoy this, and try to not book a fight, and just enjoy being with my family and my little princess. And, you know, I’m sure I’ll fight in March, April; who it’ll be, I don’t know. Doesn’t really matter. As long as the ‘Suga Show’ is fighting, I don’t really think people care too much who I’m fighting.”

Furthermore, many in the MMA community have been clamoring for Sean O’Malley to face top-tier bantamweights. The 27-year-old, on his part, had previously expressed interest in fights against Dominick Cruz and Jose Aldo. That said, presently, it’s unclear as to who the popular American will fight next.

Watch Sean O’Malley’s UFC 269 post-fight press conference segment in the video below:

