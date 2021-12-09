"We'll try and steal some of his girls" - Tai Tuivasa willing to take on Chris Hemsworth in a celebrity boxing match 

Tai Tuivasa will face Augusto Sakai on the preliminary card at UFC 269. Ahead of the fight, 'Bam Bam' sat down for an exclusive interview with Andrew Whitehall of Sportskeeda MMA.

Tai Tuivasa was opposed to the idea of fighting in a celebrity boxing bout although he didn't initially have an opponent in mind. When Chris Hemsworth's name was suggested, Tuivasa was all in to fight the 'Thor' actor. Tuivasa told Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitehall:

"Oh yeah. He's [Chris Hemsworth] good looking so we'll try and steal some of his girls. Yeah, we'll take him on."

Watch Tai Tuivasa's entire interview with Sportskeeda MMA below:

Tai Tuivasa was also asked to weigh in on the upcoming boxing bout between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley. While Tuivasa didn't pick a winner, he is happy that the fighters are making money through these celebrity boxing bouts.

Tai Tuivasa also praised the Paul siblings for doing 'big things' for boxing and changing the sport altogether. 'Bam Bam' was even down to fight one of the Paul siblings and make some big money. Tuivasa further told Andrew Whitelaw from Sportskeeda MMA:

"I don't know. Good on them. Make their money. Make your money boys. I don't know what to say but it's the thing like you said. They're all out there and they are making their money and they are providing for their families. So good on them all. And you know the Paul brothers are doing really big things for boxing and they are kind of changing the game. So all love from my end. If they want me to fight one of them and earn a lot of money, I'm all here."

Tai Tuivasa wants to fight Derrick Lewis

Tai Tuivasa is currently riding a three-fight win streak, all of which came via first-round KO/TKO. The Aussie is eyeing a top tier opponent if he can get past Augusto Sakai at UFC 269.

Tuivasa revealed that he would like to fight Derrick Lewis before 'The Black Beast' hangs up his gloves. Tuivasa is also a fan of Lewis and believes they would gel well if they were to hang out. Tai Tuivasa further told Andrew Whitelaw:

"Obviously 'The Black Beast' [Derrick Lewis]. I got a lot of love and I think we would get along if we were to hang out. But I'd also love to fight him just for the fans, you know what I mean. I think that'll be a big crowd seller. Two personalities, two bangers and I'd definitely love to share the ring with him before he hangs the gloves up. But personally myself, I like that stuff. I like to fight people before they're done, you know what I mean. Just to say that I did it and I tested myself out."

