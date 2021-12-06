Watch: When Amanda Nunes said that her last bout before retirement would be a superfight against wife Nina Nunes 

Amanda Nunes currently holds the UFC women's bantamweight and featherweight straps. Riding a 12-fight winning streak, the 'Lioness' has dominantly reigned over both divisions since winning the titles.

In a 2019 interview, Amanda Nunes claimed that her last fight before retirement would be against her wife Nina.

While Nina Nunes is currently fighting in the strawweight division, the fight could potentially take place at flyweight. Asked if she would fight Nina during an interaction with TMZ Sports, the two-division champ said:

"Yeah, definitely. My last fight is gonna be against Nina (Nunes) and I'm gonna retire. We both will retire."

Catch Nina and Amanda Nunes' interview with TMZ Sports below:

Amanda Nunes is scheduled to take on Julianna Pena in the co-main event at UFC 269. Nunes is the overwhelming favorite heading into her sixth bantamweight title defense. In her last appearance, Nunes successfully defended her featherweight strap against Megan Anderson at UFC 259 in March.

Meanwhile, Pena is coming off a submission win over Sara McMann at UFC 257 in January. Prior to that, 'The Venezuelan Vixen' dropped a bout to Germaine de Randamie via submission.

Pena has gone 6-2 in the UFC and is currently ranked No.5 on the women's bantamweight ladder.

Julianna Pena is relishing the underdog status against Amanda Nunes

According to some bookies, Julianna Pena is a +500 underdog going into her bout against Amanda Nunes at UFC 269.

As well as the oddsmakers and the fans, Pena believes that the champion is also underestimating her. As she prepares to take on the Brazilian, Pena recently told TMZ Sports:

"I feel like a lot of people are sleeping on me and they think I'm a sacrificial lamp but I definitely think that, you know, I know that I'm definitely not a sacrificial lamb and everyone loves an underdog. I'm ready. I am in the zone. I have never felt more physically or mentally prepared in my life and it's my time. It just feels so great to know that I have literally left no stone unturned. I'm ready to go. I'm in the zone! [Amanda Nunes] called me delusional. She said that I'm reckless. I don't think that she's taking me seriously at all and you know, that's fine."

Catch Julianna Pena's interview with TMZ Sports below:

