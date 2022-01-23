Francis Ngannou on UFC contract controversy - "I don’t feel like I’ve been treated good"

Francis Ngannou has provided his honest opinion regarding his current UFC contract situation.

During the UFC 270 post-fight press conference, 'The Predator' told the media that he doesn't feel like a free man. Ngannou then went on to add that he feels he hasn't been treated well by the UFC in regards to his current contract situation.

"I don’t feel like I’m a free man. I don’t feel like I’ve been treated good. It’s unfortunate I have to be in this position in order to say that," said Ngannou.

Ngannou's current contract situation with the promotion has been a hot topic of conversation in the lead-up to UFC 270. The reigning UFC heavyweight champion's contract reportedly expires in December 2022 and he certainly isn't on the best of terms with UFC management.

This breakdown between the fighter and the promotion was on display following Ngannou's win at UFC 270. UFC president Dana White was not seen wrapping the heavyweight title around the champion's waist. Instead, Mick Maynard did the honors.

During his post-fight octagon interview, 'The Predator' was also questioned by Joe Rogan regarding a his boxing future. Ngannou responded to Rogan by mentioning that boxing is something that he must do before the end of his career.

"It's something that I must do before the end of my career! And right now, I'm looking towards any opportunity to get that because it's not like I have a lifetime here," said Ngannou.

Francis Ngannou was victorious over Ciryl Gane in UFC 270 main event

Francis Ngannou was victorious in the main event of UFC 270 following a great performance over Ciryl Gane. 'The Predator' started the title fight in a rather slow manner as Gane looked more dominant of the two in the opening two rounds.

However, Ngannou made a comeback as the fight gradually progressed. 'The Predator' even showcased his ground and grappling game during the fight, something we haven't seen from Ngannou in the past.

As things stand, Ngannou's contract situation seems to be the same and there is no further development in the controversy surrounding it. Dana White is yet to break silence following Ngannou's win in the first pay-per-view of 2022.

