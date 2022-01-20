×
How much will UFC 270 PPV cost?

UFC 270 poster [Image Courtesy: @ufc on Instagram]
Shivam Khatwani
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jan 20, 2022 02:14 PM IST
The first UFC pay-per-view of the year, UFC 270, will be headlined by the heavyweight title unification bout between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane.

Earlier, a UFC pay-per-view would cost $69.99 for fans who wanted to watch the event live from the comfort of their homes. However, the pay-per-view prices have recently increased to $74.99. The recent hike in prices marks the third straight year prices for pay-per-views have increased.

In 2020, when ESPN took over the rights of broadcasting the prices went up from $59.99 to $64.99. The following year the prices increased to $69.99. On top of this, the price of ESPN+ package which includes one pay-per-view along with the annual subscription to the platform, also went up from $89.99 to $99.99.

UFC 270 full fight card

UFC 270 will take place on January 22nd at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, US. As mentioned earlier, the event will be headlined by Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane. The event will also host a trilogy bout between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo for the UFC flyweight championship.

Apart from these two title bouts, the pay-per-view has several interesting matchups lined up. Have a look at the full fight card below:

Main Card:

Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane (heavyweight title unification bout, 5 rounds)

Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (flyweight championship bout, 5 rounds)

Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fialho (welterweight, 3 rounds)

Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov (bantamweight, 3 rounds)

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Wellington Turman (middleweight, 3 rounds)

Prelims:

Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry (bantamweight, 3 rounds)

Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Jourdain (featherweight, 3 rounds)

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Pete Rodriguez (welterweight, 3 rounds)

Michael Morales vs. Trevin Giles (welterweight, 3 rounds)

Early Prelims:

Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira (bantamweight, 3 rounds)

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez (women's strawweight, 3 rounds)

Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez (lightweight, 3 rounds)

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Kay Hansen (women's flyweight, 3 rounds)

Edited by David Andrew
