UFC 270 payouts: How much did Francis Ngannou, Ciryl Gane, Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo make at the PPV?

Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane recently locked horns in the main event of the first pay-per-view of the year UFC 270. The two walked out of the octagon with $600,000 and $500,000 respectively, excluding their share of the pay-per-view sales.

Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo featured in the co-main event of the pay-per-view. Their appearance at UFC 270 earned them $200,000 and $150,000, respectively, excluding their share of the pay-per-view sales.

The main-event at UFC 270 saw 'The Predator' record a unanimous decision win against Gane with the heavyweight title on the line. 'Bon Gamin' was handed the first loss of his career.

'Deus da Guerra' overcame Moreno in their trilogy bout to reclaim his lost UFC flyweight title by way of unanimous decision. In the aftermath of his triumph, the Brazilian declared that he was open to fighting Brandon Moreno for the fourth time in Mexico. However, he subsequently changed his mind and offered to fight Moreno in Brazil.

He opened up about the same while in conversation with the media during the post-fight press conference:

“Yeah, I initially said Mexico. But I think if we go to Mexico with [Henry Cejudo] next to us we might not leave. So I think that we’re considering Brazil might be a better option."

Watch Deiveson Figueiredo call for a fourth fight below:

Francis Ngannou believes UFC treated him poorly

In the build-up to his UFC 270 clash, Francis Ngannou made his qualms with the UFC crystal clear. He offered some more insight into the same in the aftermath of his triumph against his former teammate.

During his post-fight interview, Francis Ngannou asserted that money was not the only reason behind his dispute with the UFC. However, he admitted that money did play a massive role. Ngannou believes that the terms of his current contract are unfair:

“I don’t feel like it’s fair. I don’t feel like I’m a free man. I don’t feel like I’ve been treated good. It’s unfortunate that I have to be in this position, that I have to say that. I feel like everyone should have the right to claim for what’s best for them. At the end of the day, we put a lot of work for this job and we take a lot on our body to make it happen, so we can have a fair and square deal.”

Watch Francis Ngannou detail his issues with the UFC here:

