UFC 270 press conference: What is the start time & how to watch it?

Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane will face off in a heavyweight title unification bout this Saturday, January 22, at UFC 270 in Anaheim. The blockbuster clash between former teammates will be the UFC's first pay-per-view main event of the year.

For audiences in the United States, the event's press conference will be on Thursday, January 20, at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT. For fans in the United Kingdom, the official presser will begin at 1 AM GMT on Friday. For MMA fans in India, the conference will start at 6:30 AM IST on Friday.

UFC 270 fighters will address the press at the Anaheim Convention Center. Locals can also attend it by adhering to COVID-19 protocols. They will have to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative coronavirus test within either 48 hours (PCR) or 24 hours (Antigen) of the event.

Doors will be open to the public an hour before the commencement of the presser. Wearing masks will be mandatory for everyone inside the building. People from other countries can stream the media event live online.

The UFC's official website (ufc.com), YouTube channel, Facebook account (on FB Live) and Twitch account will show the UFC 270 press conference live for viewers all around the world.

Brandon Moreno will defend his flyweight belt against Deiveson Figueiredo in a trilogy fight at UFC 270

The co-main event will be contested between rivals Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo. This will be the third outing between arguably the top-two men's flyweight fighters in the world.

At UFC 256 in December 2020, Moreno and then-titleholder Figueiredo fought for the first time. It was a Fight of the Year contender, with both 125-pound superstars pushing each other to the limit. After the Brazilian had a point deducted, the contest ended in a majority draw.

The rematch went down at UFC 263 last June. This time, 'The Assassin Baby' dominated 'Deus Da Guerra'. The Mexican won via submission using a rear-naked choke and, in doing so, claimed the flyweight championship.

Figueiredo has now made the rivalry more personal by training under Moreno's former mentor Henry Cejudo, who will be in the former champ's corner for the trilogy.

