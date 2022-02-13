My mother needs a new wheelchair - Emotional UFC 271 fighter Douglas Silva de Andrade explains why he called for $100k in post-fight bonuses

Douglas Silva de Andrade shared his emotional side with his fans during a heartfelt moment at UFC 271. The event is currently underway at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The Brazilian called for Performance and Fight of the Night bonuses, amounting to $100K, to help provide better living conditions for his mother and his child.

In his post-fight interview, 'D'Silva' revealed his mother needed better mobility assistance. The 36-year-old is hoping to buy her a new wheelchair should he manage to secure the bonus awards for the night.

Talking to the media during his post-fight appearance, Andrade made the following statement:

"If I got both bonuses, I'm going to give the best life for my mom. She needs a new wheelchair. I want to get off rent and buy my house. And I just got a baby. That's what I'm here to do, get both bonuses to give a better life for my parents and my kid."

Andrade was subsequently asked about the role his mother played in his life and he could not help but tear up while describing her impact on his journey to mainstream MMA success.

"She's everything in my life. She's had a hard life to do the support for me and for my sister. It's very tough to be here and to say how big she is for me and I can't explain with words how she is for me."

Check out Douglas Silva de Andrade's interaction with the media right here:

MMA Junkie



"(My mom) needs a new wheelchair."



"(My mom) needs a new wheelchair." Douglas Silva de Andrade sheds tears explaining why he asked for $100k bonus after tonight's win.

Charles Oliveira hails Douglas Silva de Andrade as 'The Man'

Douglas Silva de Andrade bagged a second-round submission win against Sergey Mozorov by way of a rear-naked choke on the UFC 271 early preliminary card.

However, UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira was more focussed on his commitment to his family. In a post on Twitter, 'Do Bronx' hailed his compatriot after he revealed what he was fighting for.

Check out Charles Oliveira's post below:

Charles Oliveira is currently riding high, having consolidated a 10-fight win streak with his latest triumph coming against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269. The Brazilian is expected to make his next title defense in a fight against the No. 2 ranked Justin Gaethje.

