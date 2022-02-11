"Rent-free" - Israel Adesanya believes he's in Robert Whittaker's head ahead of UFC 271 rematch

Israel Adesanya believes he's in Robert Whittaker's head after his resounding victory in their first encounter at UFC 243.

After dropping the middleweight championship via second-round KO over two years ago, 'The Reaper' returned to title contention by demonstrating significant progress in wins over Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum.

During the UFC 271 press conference, Adesanya stated he's in Whittaker's head, despite the improvements the Australian has showcased since their first fight. The Kiwi said:

"After beating them, you're in their head. I was already there anyway but you're already in their head, once you beat them... the way I did it last time, you can't get over that. It takes a lot of work, and I feel like he's done the work. He's admitted what I was telling him... I'm glad he's finally admitted I was right... I still have properties in there rent-free."

Robert Whittaker reveals the reason for UFC 243 loss to Israel Adesanya

Robert Whittaker has revealed the pressure of fighting in a stadium in his home country of Australia, combined with other external factors, contributed to his loss at UFC 243.

'The Reaper' stated that he channeled those frustrations towards Israel Adesanya, clouding his mind with "anger and hate." During an interview on the DC Check-In, Whittaker said:

“Honestly, I think there was a lot of things going on. Like, I was stressed out by a lot of different things. I’ve mentioned it before like, I was burning on a whole host of other stuff. I think all of the external factors, I just kind of directed towards him [Israel Adesanya] and took it out on him; which then clouded my mind with anger and hate. And all I wanted to do was rip his head off. And you can see that in the fight.”

The 30-year-old revealed that his strategy was to get into range with the longer Adesanya, but he lost his composure and rushed in recklessly. Whittaker added that the hype surrounding 'The Last Stylebender' got to him, saying:

“It upset me that this guy was like, everyone was talking about him and underselling me. And then just, I don’t know. It was a weird dynamic. It did make it personal because it was personal. But that was then.”

