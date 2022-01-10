Where will UFC 271 take place?

The Toyota Center in Houston, Texas has been selected as the venue for the upcoming UFC 271 event that will take place on February 12.

The card will be headlined by a title fight between Robert Whittaker and middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

The fight will be a rematch as the two 185-pounders previously fought at UFC 243. In their first encounter, Adesanya got the better of 'Bobby Knuckles' and finished him via knockout in the second round.

Clasicos Hub



@Stylebender finishes Whittaker in the 2nd round! Wow! Naija stand up! Super combo TOTAL KO@Stylebender finishes Whittaker in the 2nd round! Wow! #UFC243 Naija stand up! Super combo TOTAL KO@Stylebender finishes Whittaker in the 2nd round! Wow! #UFC243 https://t.co/7gwy8Ua5Z5

The co-main event of UFC 271 will feature another middleweight banger. Top contenders Derek Brunson and Jared Cannonier will throw down for a three-round fight. The winner could potentially be next in line for a title shot.

Other exciting matchups on the card include a bantamweight scrap between Kyler Phillips and Marcelo Rojo and a lightweight matchup between Alexander Hernandez and Renato Moicano.

Robert Whittaker believes he has the necessary gameplan to defeat Israel Adesanya at UFC 271

Robert Whittaker recently sat down for a chat with Farah Hanoun of MMA Junkie. During the conversation, 'The Reaper' was asked about his prediction for the fight. Whittaker said that although he could not give a prediction, he has a gameplan that could dethrone 'The Last Stylebender':

"It's a hard fight to predict. Because any prediction - it's hard for me to make a prediction just based on the fact that we've already fought and he beat me once. So all I can accurately say is that I'm training my butt off to get there and that I'm just going to try and execute the best game plan that we've put together in these weeks and months to get the job done. I've looked at his past fights. I've looked at his loss to Jan [Blachowicz]. I've developed - we, think we've developed a plan that can beat him, that can dethrone him. And that's what I'm working to perfect before we clash in Feb."

Check out Robert Whittaker's full interview with MMA Junkie below:

Edited by John Cunningham