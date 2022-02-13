UFC 271 results and fight highlights: Derek Brunson vs. Jared Cannonier

Derek Brunson took on Jared Cannonier in a highly anticipated middleweight matchup at UFC 271. After suffering a first-round knockdown, Cannonier mounted an impressive comeback to score a second-round TKO victory.

Derek Brunson unsurprisingly resorted to his wrestling from the beginning, landing two takedowns in the very first round. Although Cannonier did a decent job of defending, Brunson consistently kept the pressure on him. 'The Killa Gorilla' was saved by the bell as the Wilmington native attempted a rear-naked choke after dropping him with a flush right hand late in the round.

Brunson looked set to dominate the second round, starting the round with a takedown. However, Cannonier immediately got back to his feet and mounted a comeback.

Following a failed takedown attempt from Derek Brunson, Cannonier caught his opponent with a vicious elbow followed by a stinging right hand. 'The Killa Gorilla' dropped the 38-year-old to the canvas with a barrage of strikes and unleashed vicious ground and pound. Brunson's corner threw in the towel as the referee closed in, calling a stop to the contest at 04:29 of Round 2.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol lo salvó la campana a Cannonier #UFC271 WOW Derek Brunsonlo salvó la campana a Cannonier WOW Derek Brunson 👏lo salvó la campana a Cannonier⁉️ #UFC271 https://t.co/vtbXGxoBqG

UFC Español @UFCEspanol lo salvó la campana a Cannonier #UFC271 WOW Derek Brunsonlo salvó la campana a Cannonier WOW Derek Brunson 👏lo salvó la campana a Cannonier⁉️ #UFC271 https://t.co/vtbXGxoBqG

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFC271 Impresionante trabajo! @KillaGorillaMMA derrota a Derek Brunson por TKO Impresionante trabajo! @KillaGorillaMMA derrota a Derek Brunson por TKO 💥👊💥 #UFC271 https://t.co/1fxO3UhHns

What's next for Jared Cannonier?

Coming off a decision win over Kelvin Gastelum in his last outing, this was Jared Cannonier's second win in a row. After shifting to middleweight in 2018, Cannonier went on a three-fight winning streak, with all of his victories coming via stoppage.

Although Cannonier's momentum was halted by a decision loss to Robert Whittaker, the recent victories have thrust him right back into title contention.

Also Read Article Continues below

Currently the No. 3 ranked middleweight, Cannonier is the only top 5 contender yet to receive a title shot. 'The Killa Gorilla' is likely to make a bid for UFC gold in his next outing against the winner of Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker.

Edited by David Andrew