Watch: Tai Tuivasa does trademark 'shoey' with a fan following KO of Derrick Lewis at UFC 271

Tai Tuivasa scored a spectacular second-round knockout win over Derrick Lewis in the co-main event at UFC 271. While 'Bam Bam' had a huge win to celebrate, he didn't forget about his 'shoey' celebration.

The celebration is drinking alcohol out of someone's shoe. Tuivasa was quick to perform the 'shoey' alongside a fan.

Watch Tuivasa do his signature 'shoey' below:

Walks out to "Girls just want to have fun".Knocks out Derrick Lewis in his backyard.Hits the shoey.There's only one @bambamtuivasa Walks out to "Girls just want to have fun". Knocks out Derrick Lewis in his backyard.Hits the shoey.There's only one @bambamtuivasa 👏 #UFC271https://t.co/2wGcUrKcq9

Tai Tuivasa vs. Derrick Lewis delivered as expected. Tuivasa looked to close the distance on Lewis from the initial bell, eventually managing to land up in a clinch. However, it was Lewis who tripped Tuivasa and ended up in the top position in the ground. Tuivasa miraculously survived devastating shots from Lewis and then launched his volley after getting back on his feet.

Lewis backed Tuivasa up against the fence in round two, looking for the trip again. Both fighters started to stand and trade in the pocket, landing clean on several occasions. After getting clipped by a hard right elbow from Tuivasa, Lewis went crashing to the canvas, bringing a stop to the contest at 01:40 of the round.

Tai Tuivasa discusses his win over Derrick Lewis

Derrick Lewis surprised fans and pundits alike by taking down Tai Tuivasa twice in the opening round. Although 'Bam Bam' was caught unawares, the takedowns did not affect his confidence. Discussing his win over Lewis, the Australian told Megan Olivi:

"We were swinging and banging and then we were wrestling [chuckles]. But yeah, you know, like I'm young and I'm keen and I'm a banger from Western Sydney. I told you, I'm here to bang it with the best of them."

Many believed it to be a fight-ending moment when Derrick Lewis unleashed vicious ground and pound on Tuivasa in the first round. However, Tuivasa displayed immense chin in getting back on his feet and taking the fight right back to Lewis. Tuivasa credited his partial Samoan heritage (father) for surviving the onslaught from 'The Black Beast'. The 28-year old told Olivi:

"Aboriginal. Samoan aboriginal, you know what I mean. Got a big coconut head. And yeah, they hurt, I knew he was in front of me, that's for sure. But just wasn't enough to put me out."

Watch Tuivasa discuss his win over Derrick Lewis below:

