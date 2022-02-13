MMA Twitter reacts to Roxanne Modafferi's retirement and Andrei Arlovski's historic win at UFC 271

Roxanne Modafferi hung up her gloves following the split decision (28-29 x2 and 29-28) loss to Casey O'Neill at UFC 271 in Houston, Texas, on Saturday night.

Modafferi lost to Nicco Montano in the inaugural UFC women's flyweight championship encounter back in December 2017. 'The Happy Warrior' holds a 25-20 win-loss record in her 18-year professional MMA career.

Many renowned faces paid tribute to 'The Happy Warrior' on social media. Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman was quick to share his thoughts on the retirement. Modafferi's former opponent and WWE superstar Shayna Baszler also reacted to the loss.

See how several MMA fighters, journalists and fans reacted to Roxanne Modafferi's retirement on Twitter below:

Chris Weidman @chrisweidman Congrats to @Roxyfighter on retirement. Pioneer of the sport and one of my favorite fighters to watch because you could never count her out and always showed so much heart ! Congrats to @Roxyfighter on retirement. Pioneer of the sport and one of my favorite fighters to watch because you could never count her out and always showed so much heart ! 🎉

Angela Hill @AngieOverkill Brilliant final fight by @Roxyfighter , pushed the pace and brought out the best we’ve seen yet in King Casey. Part of me feels like she could’ve dragged it to the ground whenever she wanted but Roxy wanted a war. Great effort by the prospect and retiree. #UFC271 Brilliant final fight by @Roxyfighter, pushed the pace and brought out the best we’ve seen yet in King Casey. Part of me feels like she could’ve dragged it to the ground whenever she wanted but Roxy wanted a war. Great effort by the prospect and retiree. #UFC271

This sport was better for having you in it. You will be missed Thank you for being you @Roxyfighter This sport was better for having you in it. You will be missed #ufc271 Thank you for being you @Roxyfighter This sport was better for having you in it. You will be missed #ufc271 https://t.co/QQpVVNo487

Love ya Hox Congrats @Roxyfighter on amazing career! I’m so thankful to have been on this awesome/crazy journey with you and I truly believe I wouldn’t be where I’m at in my career without you! You’ve taught me how to be a better coach and a better person.Love ya Hox #UFC271 Congrats @Roxyfighter on amazing career! I’m so thankful to have been on this awesome/crazy journey with you and I truly believe I wouldn’t be where I’m at in my career without you! You’ve taught me how to be a better coach and a better person.Love ya Hox #UFC271 https://t.co/yHvpVQZZ5Y

Modafferi has suffered defeats in her last three UFC fights. She lost to Viviane Araujo and Taila Santos last year before falling to O'Neill. Her last victory inside the octagon came against Andrea Lee in September 2020.

'The Happy Warrior' has fought in multiple divisions throughout her career, from flyweight to even middleweight. She even participated in The Ultimate Fighter 18 and 26. She's unsuccessfully challenged for titles at Strikeforce and Invicta FC promotions before her UFC days.

Andrei Arlovski follows Roxanne Modafferi with a splendid performance at the UFC 271

Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski had a different outcome in his fight compared to Modafferi.

The 43-year-old overcame Jared Vanderaa via split decision (29-28 x2 and 28-29) to rack up his fifth win in six fights. The former champion improved to a 33-20-2 win-loss-no contest record in the process.

Arlovski has now tied 'Cowboy' Donald Cerrone for the second-most fights contested in UFC history with 37. He is just one bout behind record-holder Jim Miller.

'The Pitbull' is also tied with Demian Maia and Miller for the most victories in the world's biggest MMA promotion at 22. Cerrone, with 23 triumphs inside the octagon, is the topper on this list.

Here's how the MMA world reacted on social media after Andrei Arlovski's UFC 271 preliminary card win on Saturday:

Shaheen Al-Shatti @shaunalshatti Andrei Arlovski having won 5 of his last 6 fights at age 43, literally 22 years after his UFC debut, has to be one of the more impressive feats I've ever seen. #UFC271 Andrei Arlovski having won 5 of his last 6 fights at age 43, literally 22 years after his UFC debut, has to be one of the more impressive feats I've ever seen. #UFC271

Alan Jouban @AlanJouban Arlovski still bringing in the wind at 43! Pretty incredible! Arlovski still bringing in the wind at 43! Pretty incredible!

Adam Martin @MMAdamMartin I definitely thought Arlovski was done when Sergei Kharitonov KOed him in Strikeforce. Unreal what he has done in the decade since. #UFC271 I definitely thought Arlovski was done when Sergei Kharitonov KOed him in Strikeforce. Unreal what he has done in the decade since. #UFC271

MacMally🍀 @MacMallyMMA Most professional athletes at age 43 take up golfing. 4 decade and a 1/3rd old Andrei Arlovski is still out here fighting in a cage in the elite organization. He's like the Tom Brady of MMA with less rings. #UFC271 Most professional athletes at age 43 take up golfing. 4 decade and a 1/3rd old Andrei Arlovski is still out here fighting in a cage in the elite organization. He's like the Tom Brady of MMA with less rings. #UFC271

Luke Thomas @lthomasnews It isn't just Arlovski's stylistic reinvention. That's impressive, but his fire to compete at age 43 is crazy. In it's own way, it's a form of stamina. He's not surfing off of his name. He's doing the work. Fighting is a young man's sport, but he's holding a pace that works. It isn't just Arlovski's stylistic reinvention. That's impressive, but his fire to compete at age 43 is crazy. In it's own way, it's a form of stamina. He's not surfing off of his name. He's doing the work. Fighting is a young man's sport, but he's holding a pace that works.

Mike Bohn @MikeBohnMMA Andrei Arlovski wins at #UFC271 and moves into a tie for the second-most victories in UFC history! Andrei Arlovski wins at #UFC271 and moves into a tie for the second-most victories in UFC history! https://t.co/dP2XMfadDw

The guy is 43 years old, made huge career comebacks, and still competing well against these young fighters. Definitely deserves to be in the Hall of Fame Andrei Arlovski's career is so inspiring.The guy is 43 years old, made huge career comebacks, and still competing well against these young fighters. Definitely deserves to be in the Hall of Fame #UFC271 Andrei Arlovski's career is so inspiring. The guy is 43 years old, made huge career comebacks, and still competing well against these young fighters. Definitely deserves to be in the Hall of Fame #UFC271

