UFC 272 bonuses: Which fighters took home $50,000?

Kevin Holland, Maryna Moroz, Colby Covington, and Jorge Masvidal won the $50,000 bonus at UFC 272.

UFC 272 took place on March 5 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The card was headlined by a grudge match between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington. In the co-main event, Rafael dos Anjos went toe-to-toe against Renato Moicano, who took the fight on short notice.

Kevin Holland and Maryna Moroz were picked as the Performance of the Night bonus winners for their highlight-reel worthy finishes at UFC 272. They each took home a bonus cheque of $50,000.

Fight of the Night: Covington vs. Masvidal



Attendance: 19,425 (complete sell out, 11th consecutive PPV sell out)



Covington and 'Gamebred' put on a thrilling fight that had several exciting moments in it. Both fighters received a $50,000 bonus as their scrap was declared the Fight of the Night.

UFC 272 ends with a dominant victory for Colby Covington

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal finally got a chance to put their hands on each other after months of verbal insults. Covington used his wrestling to cruise to a dominant decision victory. The three judges scored the contest 49-46, 50-44 and 50-45 in favor of 'Chaos'.

Former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos took on Renato Moicano in a five-round contest in the co-main event. The Brazilian out-grappled Moicano for five rounds and edged out a unanimous decision win. The three judges scored the bout 49-45, 49-44 and 50-44 in favor of dos Anjos.

A featherweight scrap between Bryce Mitchell and Edson Barboza also took place on the main card. 'Thug Nasty' put his superior grappling skills on display and controlled Barboza for three rounds. The three judges scored the fight 30-25, 30-26 and 30-27 in Mitchell's favor.

Kevin Holland made the move down to welterweight and faced off against UFC veteran Alex Oliveira. After overcoming adversity in the first round, Holland scored a TKO victory against 'Cowboy' in the opening minute of round two.

The main card opened with a heavyweight showdown between Sergei Spivak and Greg Hardy. Spivak made quick work of Hardy and finished him via TKO in the opening round.

