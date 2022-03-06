Colby Covington predicts he will finish Jorge Masvidal within 3 rounds

Colby Covington predicted a third-round finish over Jorge Masvidal ahead of their encounter at the UFC 272 headliner. Covington claimed that the ideal octagon outing for him would be to impose punishment on 'Gamebred' before finishing him in the third round. 'Chaos' told Megan Olivi ahead on fight night:

"A perfect night inside the octagon will [be] making, you know, making Jorge [Masvidal] drag it out, make him squeal, make him hurt and finishing him inside three rounds."

Watch Colby Covington's interview with Megan Olivi below:

Although they now share a fierce rivalry, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal were former teammates and roommates. 'Chaos' also claimed that he could anticipate Masvidal's gameplan going into the bout.

However, Covington is confident that 'Gamebred' won't be able to predict his gameplan owing to a change in gyms. The 34-year old credited his coaches Cesar Carneiro, Daniel Valverde, Charlie Weiss and Jonathon Lopez for the new version of himself.

Colby Covington on not being a part of the pay-per-view

It has now become common knowledge that Colby Covington won't get a share of the UFC 272 pay-per-view buys. At UFC 272 media day, Covington informed reporters that he forgoed the pay-per-view shares as the fight was personal to him.

'Chaos' also claimed that he wanted to put on a show for the UFC and prove that he's in it for the long run.

Watch the UFC 272 media day below:

Later during the pre-fight presser, Jorge Masvidal challenged Covington to say that he was a part of the pay-per-view. In response, Covington said that chose to beat up 'Gamebred' for free.

Watch the UFC 272 pre-fight press conference below:

More recently, Covington said he chose to forgo the pay-per-view because defeating Masvidal would rid the world of evil. Labeling his opponent a 'thief', the 34-year old told Sporting News:

"Just correcting what’s wrong and evil in the universe. This guy is not a good person. He’s a thief, he went to jail for grand theft, he’s a dirtbag, a deadbeat dad, and a deadbeat husband. I just know that the universe wants this corrected. Thankfully, I get to do that Saturday night. I’m sending him to the electric chair."

Edited by David Andrew