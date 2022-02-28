"You have to be accountable for what words come out of your mouth regardless of what costume you have on" - Dan Hooker on Colby Covington's 'gimmick'

Colby Covington has certainly taken the mixed martial arts world by storm with his persona. However, fellow UFC star Dan Hooker isn't willing to let the welterweight off the hook simply because of his character.

While speaking with John Hyon Ko of The AllStar, Dan Hooker claimed that while he acknowledges that Covington says controversial and insulting things to draw attention, he should still be held accountable for his remarks.

"The things that he says even though that I know, like he's talked sh*t about me. I know what he's doing like, he's just kicking up sh*t on Twitter and social media. But as a man, like if I see you, we still have a problem, like whether you said it or whether your character said it, like me and you, man to man, we still have a problem. I'm okay with that, I hope he's okay with it."

Hooker explained that if someone crosses the line with him, they would have to be held accountable for it. In this instance, Hooker referenced Covington by adding the following:

"You said mean things to me, like I'm not emotionally upset but you've crossed a line. Like, I have a line and you've crossed the line, we are going to now engage in combat to sort this out and everything is fine after that. We can have a little fight in the car park, move on, but still you have to be accountable for the words that come out of your mouth regardless of what costume you have on."

Colby Covington predicts a brutal win for himself against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272

Colby Covington has made a bold claim ahead of UFC 272, stating that his fight against Jorge Masvidal will be a "funeral" and not Masvidal's usual "baptism."

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Covington promised to inflict a lot of pain on 'Gamebred' when they finally cross paths this weekend.

“I see a lot of pain. I’m gonna inflict so much pain on Jorge Masvidal. He’s not gonna be the same person ever again. He keeps talking about a baptism. There’s not gonna be a baptism. It’s going to be a funeral. It’s Jorge Masvidal’s career-ending funeral. It’s gonna be violent.”

Covington and Masvidal will finally cross paths inside the octagon on March 5. The UFC 272 pay-per-view will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Edited by Harvey Leonard