"I wouldn't even talk to my grandkids about this guy" - Jorge Masvidal says beating Colby Covington would rank way below in his accomplishments

Jorge Masvidal does not believe that beating Colby Covington would amount to a big achievement in his MMA career.

In the lead-up to his grudge match against 'Chaos' at UFC 272, Masvidal was in attendance for the pre-fight press conference. At one point, 'Gamebred' was asked where a win over Covington would rank in his MMA victories. In response, the 37-year-old said:

"[A win over Colby Covington] will put me as a number one contender. I'll be competing for the title shortly after. So, that's definitely a plus. But as far as like having beaten great fighters and stuff, I wouldn't even talk to my grandkids about this guy, you know. It'd just be some personal stuff and yeah, I beat this guy up, some dude I never really liked and that's it. But as far as accomplishments go, nah, he won't rank on there."

Watch Jorge Masvidal's full appearance at the media day below:

Both Covington and 'Gamebred' are coming off losses heading into their showdown at UFC 272. Interestingly, it was UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman who handed the two fighters those losses. With an impressive victory on March 6, Masvidal and 'Chaos' will aim to get back into title contention.

Colby Covington claims Jorge Masvidal did not win a single round in training

Ahead of UFC 272, Colby Covington recently sat down for an interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto. 'Chaos' talked about the time he trained with Masvidal. According to Covington, 'Gamebred' never managed to get the better of him while training.

"We've trained... I can't even count how many rounds, probably a thousand sparring rounds [and] he's never won one second in one of those rounds against me. So he knows, deep down inside, he can keep trying to act like this macho man from Miami who's this thug gangster... It's so fitting because we're in the desert [and] he's gonna get buried in the desert like these fake wannabe gangsters," said Covington.

Watch Colby Covington's interview with Brett Okamoto below:

Covington vs. Masvidal will mark a rare occurrence when a UFC pay-per-view event is headlined by a non-title fight. This shows the marketability of the bad blood and rivalry between the two welterweights.

