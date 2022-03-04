"Trying to f*** their daughters or hit at their wives" - Jorge Masvidal shares how "career criminal" Colby Covington was disrespectful towards coaches who let him stay at their houses

Jorge Masvidal recently accused Colby Covington of misbehavior with his coaches' families. According to Masvidal, Covington's ungrateful actions have led to him being kicked out of multiple gyms.

Megan Olivi recently asked Masvidal if Covington would be affected by the fact that 'Gamebred' had his former coaches in his corner. The BMF title holder was quick to deny the insinuation, labeling Covington a "career criminal."

'Gamebred' accused 'Chaos' of misbehaving with his coaches' daughters and wives while he stayed under their roof and shared their food. The 37-year old recently told Michael Bisping on BT Sport:

"No it's not. Because he's a career criminal. He's been doing this since his teens you know. I have wrestling coaches of mine who told me that they let him stay at the house with them and he'd be trying to f*** their daughters or trying to hit at their wives. Things like that. Like man, I let you in my house. I feed you and you're doing things like that? You know, it just goes volumes to speak of the type of character that he is," said Masvidal.

Watch Masvidal's comments on Covington below:

Colby Covington's former coach on 'Chaos' not paying him his dues

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal were erstwhile teammates and roommates at American Top Team (ATT) and have even cornered each other. Masvidal claims that it was Covington's refusal to pay their coach that turned them into bitter rivals.

According to Masvidal, Covington refused to pay his striking coach for his UFC 225 interim title fight against Rafael dos Anjos. While 'Chaos' has denied the allegations, ATT coach Paulino Hernandez recently confirmed the same.

Hernandez told MMA Junkie in a Spanish interview:

"Jorge told me, ‘Hey, look. [Covington is] telling me that he’s going to be getting a lot of money and that it’s going to be too much money for you'. [Masvidal] told me that [Covington] didn’t want to pay. I told him I’d still finish the job with him, that I’d do the final training. I wanted him to be champion. I mean, we’re talking about the same gym. The gym is always looking to add new champions." h/t MMA Junkie

Watch Paulino Hernandez's interview with MMA Junkie below:

As is evident, both Covington and Masvidal have the utmost disdain for each other. The two bitter rivals are finally set to meet in a highly anticipated five-round showdown which will headline UFC 272 this Saturday.

