"I want to raise the bar" - Alexander Volkanovski determined to leave legacy as a champion

Alexander Volkanovski appears to be determined to leave his mark as an MMA champion.

While appearing on a recent interview with BT Sport's Adam Catterall, Alexander Volkanovski was seen discussing several topics. The duo discussed Volkanovski's upcoming fight with Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273 and how he tends to remain the underdog despite being an undisputed champion.

At one point during their discussion, 'The Great' was also asked about the motivation behind moving forward in his career as a champion. In response, the Aussie stated that he aspires to be a better version of himself.

Speaking further about the 'driving force' behind his success, Volkanovski said:

"Man, it's funny, you know, you're talking about people climbing the mountain, right? and that's why it's easy for these people to climb the mountain to get to the top to get that crown. But, for me it's uh, you know... I just want to be a better version of myself every time I step it, right... I always talk about that underdog mentality right? And when I say that obviously I'm an underdog. But for me, that's what I am. I am not good enough, I want to be here. Next fight, everytime I step in there, I want to raise the bar. When I say raise the bar...I'm adding rock to this mountain, you know what I mean."

Despite being at the top, 'The Great' believes that he should always strive to be a better version of himself.

You can check out Alexander Volkanovski discussing his thoughts about leaving a legacy as a champion below:

Alexander Volkanovski expresses willingness to fight Conor McGregor in a potential title fight

In the same interview with Adam Catterall, Volkanovski was also asked for his thoughts on fighting former featherweight champ Conor McGregor if a potential title fight was to be arranged sometime in the future.

Sharing his opinion on the potential match-up, he said:

"You know, that's something I've asked and obviously eveyone's screaming his [Conor MCGregor] name, right? Eveyone's going to be saying his name because they want the money fight. Obviously it ticks all the boxes... It ticks the money, the circus around it, the hype, the pay-per-view... the attention you are gonna get from that and all that. So it's incredible. So everyone wants that but there's one thing on top of all of that is that I have taken out all the other champions, you know what I mean. And he's another guy that's held that belt so that has a lot of weight as well."

Alexander Volkanovski stated that he has defeated all of his division's former champions so far, and McGregor is the only one he hasn't faced. Hence, he would gladly face off against the Irishman.

