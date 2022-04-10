"He made the Zombie look like he didn't belong there" - Dana White hails Alexander Volkanovski as the "baddest dude" in the featherweight division

In the UFC 273 main event, Alexander Volkanovski defended his featherweight title against Chan Sung Jung. The Australian champion came away with a fourth-round TKO victory to successfully retain his belt.

Volkanovski dominated Jung throughout their bout and was landing shots at will, knocking down the challenger numerous times. The cumulative damage prompted referee Herb Dean to call a halt to the action inside the first minute of the penultimate round.

At the post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White hailed Volkanovski's performance:

“Well, I think that tonight he came out and made a statement, you know what I mean? 'I’m the baddest dude in this division, in the world.' He made the Zombie look like he didn’t belong there. And the fight could be, probably, stopped a round before it did. He couldn’t look better than he looked tonight. He looked incredible.”

White was subsequently asked what the future holds for the Australian fighter. He admitted that he doesn’t know what’s next for 'The Great'. A trilogy bout with Max Holloway is seemingly the likliest option.

Volkanovski and Holloway have locked horns twice previously, with both fights ending in razor-thin decisions in favor of the reigning champion. 'Blessed' is coming off back-to-back victories over Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez. He remains the only fighter in the top four of the 145-pound division who is coming off a win.

Alexander Volkanovski celebrates his successful title defense with a shoey

Alexander Volkanovski defended his UFC featherweight title for the third time at the recently concluded UFC 273 pay-per-view. The Australian champion celebrated his victory by performing a shoey soon after his win over 'The Korean Zombie' in Jacksonville, Florida.

The shoey is a very popular party custom, particularly in Australia. It essentially involves drinking beer out of a worn shoe.

It was popularized in the UFC by heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa. Tuivasa has emerged as a fan favorite in recent times, thanks to his knockout power and trademark shoey celebration after each win.

