"I have trained with a lot of unpredictable fighters"- Alexander Volkanovski reveals his training strategy for facing 'The Korean Zombie'

Alexander Volkanovski recently claimed that he trains with a lot of fighters that are more unpredictable than 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung. Volkanovski will take on Jung this weekend at UFC 273.

In a recent interview with Yahoo Sports, Kevin Iole pointed out that Jung is a very unpredictable fighter who throws shots from different angles. Despite that, the champion believes he shares the gym with other athletes who are a lot more unpredictable than 'The Korean Zombie'.

The Australian said:

"I train with guys that are a lot more unpredictable than him anyway. I train with a lot of different guys. I'm used to the unpredictable type of fighters anyway. I don't think he's unpredictable to be honest, Zombie, anyway. You might be right, but I've probably worked with guys that were a lot more unorthodox than him. I feel like he's a tidy guy who looks for counters, but at the same time, I don't think I'm gonna be there for him. My angles, my movements, I think I'm gonna shut him down and he's gonna make some decisions and I'm gonna make him pay for it."

Watch Yahoo Sports' interview with Volkanovski below:

The featherweight duo are set to clash in the main event of the UFC 273 pay-per-view in Jacksonville, Florida this weekend. Another title fight on the card will see Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling engage in a rematch to unify the bantamweight title.

Alexander Volkanovski can further solidify his legacy with a win this weekend

Alexander Volkanovski is currently undefeated in the UFC and boasts a professional record of 22-1. He has already established himself as one of the greatest featherweight fighters of all time. The Aussie has wins over the likes of Jose Aldo, Chad Mendes, Max Holloway and Brian Ortega.

Another win over a bonafide featherweight legend like 'The Korean Zombie' would certainly make Volkanovski's case as the greatest 145lber of all time even stronger.

However, Jung is a true veteran and one of the craftiest strikers on the entire UFC roster. Whether the South Korean fighter can cause a massive upset this weekend remains to be seen.

