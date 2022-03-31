"I gotta keep hearing this guy's name and I can't do anything about it" - Aljamain Sterling airs frustrations at delayed rematch with Petr Yan

Aljamain Sterling has opened up about his frustrations at his delayed rematch against longtime rival Petr Yan. On The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Sterling discussed his upcoming rematch against Yan.

Sterling and Yan were supposed to fight one another in 2020. Their first fight didn’t materialize that year, however, as 'No Mercy' was unable to make it to the US due to visa and travel-related issues.

They finally fought at UFC 259 in March 2021, with Sterling beating Yan via DQ (Disqualification) and becoming the new UFC bantamweight champion.

ESPN MMA @espnmma The doctor has called off the fight after speaking to Aljamain Sterling, who was struck with an illegal knee by Petr Yan at #UFC259 The doctor has called off the fight after speaking to Aljamain Sterling, who was struck with an illegal knee by Petr Yan at #UFC259 https://t.co/oRLduQfraV

Their rematch was expected to take place at UFC 267 on October 30th, 2021. However, Aljamain Sterling withdrew due to neck injury issues. Thankfully, Sterling-Yan's rematch is set to finally come to fruition at UFC 273 next month.

Addressing the delays in his rematch and his long-running feud against Yan, Sterling stated:

“Yeah, it’s wild, man. I don’t think people realize how much of a headache this – not a headache like, ‘Oh my God! I’m so annoyed.’ It’s not like that. It’s a headache just like, I gotta keep hearing this guy’s name, and I can’t do anything about it cause I’m sitting here recovering on the sidelines."

"So, it’s one of those type of things more so than anything. So, finally, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, and I get to compete. And I can just finally shut this guy up. So, that’s where it’s at for me. Competition is just competition.”

Furthermore, ‘The Funk Master’ emphasized that he wants to prove that he, and not Yan, is the best at 135 pounds. Sterling lauded ‘No Mercy’ for being “great” but labeled himself as “the best.”

Watch Aljamain Sterling’s conversation with Ariel Helwani in the video below:

Cory Sandhagen on Aljamain Sterling’s rematch against Petr Yan at UFC 273

UFC bantamweight champion Sterling will face interim UFC bantamweight champion Yan to determine the undisputed UFC bantamweight champion at UFC 273 on April 9th. In an interview with MMA Junkie's Farah Hannoun, bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen – who’s faced both Sterling and Yan in the past – weighed in on this much-awaited rematch.

‘The Sandman’ asserted that Yan is the more well-rounded fighter but opined that he mustn’t underestimate Sterling despite how their first fight played out. He admitted that Sterling’s grappling prowess does make him a legitimate threat but still foresees Yan winning the rematch. Sandhagen said:

“I think that [Petr Yan's] gonna go in and do really well again and not let the last fight impact him. And I think Yan is just kind of a better all-around competitor also than Sterling is."

Watch the interview below:

