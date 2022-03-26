I think that he's going to go in and really do well again - Cory Sandhagen casts his prediction for Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan 2

UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen recently gave his pick for the upcoming title unification rematch between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan at UFC 273.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie's Farah Hannoun, Sandhagen was asked how he saw the upcoming 135lb title match unfolding. He said that the Russian was a more well-rounded fighter and a better competitor than his compatriot. Sharing his thoughts on the co-main event at UFC 273, 'The Sandman' said:

"I think Yan is likely the more well-rounded guy. But I think as if Yan goes in thinking that he's just gonna crush him because of the way the last fight went, I think that would be a huge mistake on Yan's part... I think that [Petr Yan's] gonna go in and do really well again and not let the last fight impact him. And I think Yan is just kind of a better all-around competitor also than Sterling is."

However, Sandhagen acknowledged Sterling's grappling prowess and hinted that the fight could go either way:

"But that being said, Sterling's a very good fighter. He's a very good competitor and he's a good grappler so there's always that."

Check out Cory Sandhagen's full interview with MMA Junkie below:

Aljamain Sterling first met Petr Yan for the bantamweight title back at UFC 259. Sterling won the belt in the fourth round after 'No Mercy' landed an illegal knee and lost via disqualification.

ESPN MMA @espnmma The doctor has called off the fight after speaking to Aljamain Sterling, who was struck with an illegal knee by Petr Yan at #UFC259 The doctor has called off the fight after speaking to Aljamain Sterling, who was struck with an illegal knee by Petr Yan at #UFC259 https://t.co/oRLduQfraV

Cory Sandhagen reveals his ideal next opponent

In the same interview, Cory Sandhagen revealed who he wants to fight next.

When asked about whether he is willing to fight his fellow bantamweight contender Rob Font for his next fight, Sandhagen replied:

“Maybe. I was kinda hoping for [Jose] Aldo or [Dominick] Cruz because those guys kind of have a lot of juice, and that’s kind of how this business works a little bit. So, I’m still hoping for Aldo or Cruz. I think that that will set me up very nicely for maybe like, two more wins, and then I get to fight for the belt again. So, but yeah, Font, too.”

The 29-year-old Colorado native is not quite concerned about who he gets to fight next, even though he does see Merab Dvalishvili as a possible opponent. However, Sandhagen feels the Georgian fighter does not have the same stature as Cruz or Aldo, and hence, he prefers to fight one of those two big names.

