"There's a lot of big names out there" - Aljamain Sterling considers who's next if he gets past Petr Yan

Aljamain Sterling has revealed who he’s likely to fight next if he gets past Petr Yan in their rematch. Their first fight witnessed Sterling beat the Russian to win the UFC bantamweight title at UFC 259 in March 2021.

Sterling defeated Yan via DQ (Disqualification), courtesy of 'No Mercy' striking him with an illegal knee to the head while he was down on the mat.

In an edition of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Sterling named former UFC bantamweight champions T.J. Dillashaw, Dominick Cruz and former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo as future opponents.

ESPN @espn Due an illegal knee, Aljamain Sterling has won the UFC bantamweight championship at #UFC259 via disqualification, Due an illegal knee, Aljamain Sterling has won the UFC bantamweight championship at #UFC259 via disqualification, https://t.co/zhxXngzMMA

Helwani notably asked 'The Funkmaster' whether he’s looking at the rematch as an opportunity to shut down his detractors, particularly those who claim that he feigned being hurt by the knee and deceitfully got Yan disqualified. Sterling responded by stating:

“Well, that’s a little different. That’s icing on the cake. But in terms of like, going into the cage, it’s literally just another fight for me. I just can’t wait to just move past this chapter in my life and finally go on to talking sh** to somebody else like Dillashaw, and looking to take out Aldo, looking to take out Cruz; whoever else is next. There’s a lot of big names out there that I want to continue to complete my legacy against and being able to say, ‘I competed against these guys, and I beat these guys,’ kind of thing. So, that’s where my mind’s at.”

Sterling indicated that he’s tired of the constant criticism he’s received on social media, alluding to the clown emojis posted in the comments section of his social media posts that mocked him for his DQ win over Petr Yan.

‘The Funk Master’ added that he’s glad to finally see the light at the end of the tunnel and be done with his long-running feud against Yan.

Paddy Pimblett sees Petr Yan defeating Aljamain Sterling at UFC 273

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is set to face the interim champion Petr Yan in a rematch at UFC 273 on April 9th. UK MMA star and UFC lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett recently weighed in on the upcoming Yan-Sterling title unification rematch.

ESPN MMA @espnmma The rematch and bantamweight title unification bout between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan will be the co-main event at UFC 273 The rematch and bantamweight title unification bout between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan will be the co-main event at UFC 273 🏆🏆 https://t.co/iLznR2B9TG

In an MMA Pro Picks video with James Lynch, ‘The Baddy’ echoed the sentiment of many in the MMA community that Yan was well on his way to winning the first fight until an illegal knee strike got him disqualified. Picking 'No Mercy' to win the rematch. Pimblett said:

"We all know who's taking that rematch, lad. The man who deserved to win the first fight."

