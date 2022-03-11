Paddy Pimblett predicts the winner of Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling rematch

During a short segment on MMA Pro Picks with James Lynch, Paddy Pimblett boldly predicted the winner of the upcoming bantamweight title showdown between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan at UFC 273.

The two 135ers locked horns at UFC 259, and after a high-intensity affair, the Russian was disqualified for an illegal knee early in the fourth round. While many expected the fight to be instantly rescheduled, the new champion was sidelined due to surgery.

Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan 2 has since been announced and the pair promise to leave no doubt this time around. Speaking in a recent interview, the controversial Paddy Pimblett gave his opinion on who will win the fight next month, saying:

"We all know who's taking that rematch, lad. The man who deserved to win the first fight."

The unique Brit was referring to former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan. Many considered the 29-year-old to be comfortably winning the encounter before illegally kneeing his opponent and ultimately ending the fight.

Although the majority of fans believed he would be on the losing end if the fight continued, Aljamain Sterling gave a good account of himself and managed to come out on top during the early exchanges in the fight.

Check out who Paddy Pimblett, Tim Elliot, Casey O'Neill, and more MMA pros assume will win the rematch in the video below.

What's next for Paddy Pimblett?

After scoring a knockout to complete an impressive debut in the UFC, Paddy Pimblett has risen to fame for his bold personality and Scouse accent.

Although a list of names were mentioned for 'The Baddy's' second fight in the Octagon, the promotion had a plan of action when it comes to who the next opponent for the Liverpudlian will be, and it is now official.

Pimblett will fight on the main card of UFC London later this month against the 36-year-old Rodrigo Vargas. While the Mexican is rather unknown, he is an experienced professional who is no stranger to finishing a fight, earning 10 stoppages from his 12 pro wins.

The Englishman will be fighting alongside a bunch of his fellow countrymen. Tom Aspinall will serve as the headliner for the event, Arnold Allen will come face-to-face with Dan Hooker, and 'Meatball' Molly McCann will be in action, alongside others.

Edited by wkhuff20