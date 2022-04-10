"You really have a little man complex" - Aljamain Sterling hits out at TJ Dillashaw

Aljamain Sterling has lashed out at TJ Dillashaw after calling out the former champion for a fight post his UFC 273 win. This came after Dillashaw posted a picture of Sterling, insintuating that 'Funk Master' doesn't have any real fans to celebrate his latest win and take pictures with.

Taking to social media, the reigning bantamweight champion hit back at Dillashaw by downplaying his legacy and bringing up his not-so-friendly split with Team Alpha Male. Sterling also accused Dillashaw of having a "little man complex". Here's what the 32-year-old wrote:

"Your legacy is trash. You cheated after being sent to the shadow realms from John Dodson. Your old teammates outted you years ago. How does it feel to know you never accomplished anything in the UFC, the right way? You really have a little man complex."

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA

How does it feel to know you never accomplished anything in the UFC, the right way? You really have a little man complex. TJ Dillashaw @TJDillashaw The fan support is real! #ufc273 The fan support is real! #ufc273 https://t.co/Tz2kxLDJM3 Your legacy is trash. You cheated after being sent to the shadow realms from John Dodson. Your old teammates outted you years agoHow does it feel to know you never accomplished anything in the UFC, the right way? You really have a little man complex. twitter.com/tjdillashaw/st… Your legacy is trash. You cheated after being sent to the shadow realms from John Dodson. Your old teammates outted you years ago 😩How does it feel to know you never accomplished anything in the UFC, the right way? You really have a little man complex. twitter.com/tjdillashaw/st…

Aljamain Sterling on his next UFC fight

After over a year of inactivity, Aljamain Sterling returned to action at UFC 273 to solidify his status as bantamweight champion. 'Funk Master' scored a split-decision win over Petr Yan and went on to call out TJ Dillashaw as his next opponent.

Speaking at the UFC 273 post-fight press conference, Sterling gave a timeline on when he hopes to return to action to make his next title defense. The champion revealed that he hopes to stay away from the octagon for at least 13 months and devote some time to his acting career, among other things. Here's what Sterling said:

"13 long months. I think I earned a little bit of of a break, you know? Starting a training camp, stopping a training camp, I kind of want to persue my acting career a little bit further. 50 Cent, if you're out there, Power Universe, put me in. I would like a long-term role. I think I'm going to take off like three-four weeks, kind of just take a vacation with the lady when she finishes up her final semester."

Catch Sterling's full interaction with the media at the UFC 273 post-fight presser below:

With his latest win over Petr Yan, Aljamain Sterling (21-3) stretched his unbeaten run to 7-0. Meanwhile, TJ Dillashaw (17-4) is coming off a split-decision win over Cory Sandhagen in July 2021.

Edited by Aziel Karthak