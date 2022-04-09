"I didn't think I was gonna be back" - Aljamain Sterling opens up about getting emotional on weighing scale

Aljamain Sterling was recently documented displaying his emotional side while weighing in for his UFC 273 clash against Petr Yan. He later revealed that he felt an overwhelming amount of emotion on the scales, as at one point, he wasn't sure whether he'd return to active contention.

While in conversation with Megan Olivi, 'Funk Master' offered fans some insight into his lengthy layoff prompted by his neck injury, surgery and the recovery period.

Check out Sterling's full interaction with Megan Olivi right here:

"Unfortunately, I had to get the neck surgery. It made a world of a difference, and thank God, it's been a blessing in disguise. I think the fans are in for a really good show here in Jacksonville, booing, cheering, I love it all. Just give me the good energy. I'm gonna fight my heart out. I can't wait to leave it all out there for you fans. This has just been a roller coaster of emotions. I didn't think I was going to be back. So I'm blessed, truly blessed that I'm back to do this."

UFC News @UFCNews



@FunkmasterMMA talks to "I'm ready to just run up on this man and do something filthy out there!"@FunkmasterMMA talks to @MeganOlivi about his 13-month road back to the Octagon and his #UFC273 rematch with Petr Yan "I'm ready to just run up on this man and do something filthy out there!"@FunkmasterMMA talks to @MeganOlivi about his 13-month road back to the Octagon and his #UFC273 rematch with Petr Yan

Aljamain Sterling was forced to rely on medical intervention to repair nerve damage that has caused him severe pain for years. He previously admitted that the surgery should have been conducted much sooner.

Aljamain Sterling reveals how his training camp was different as a UFC champion

In a recent interaction with former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier, Aljamain Sterling offered fans some insight into how different his training camp was as a champion compared to when he was only a contender.

Aljamain Sterling declared that he was able to put in more days of training as he was not hindered by the pain in his neck following the surgery. 'Funk Master' subsequently went on to reveal his gameplan to decisively outperform Yan at UFC 273.

Check out Sterling's full interaction with Daniel Cormier right here:

"I mean the only thing I would say that was different was being able to go the entire training camp without having to take days off because of my neck. Other than that, I mean, more or less doing the same exact thing. I mean, my game plan is never going to change for anybody. I'm looking to take you down, drag you to deep waters and submit you. So that's the game plan coming into this one."

Watch the full interview below:

Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan are all set to lock horns in the co-main event of UFC 273. The action is scheduled to go down on April 9, Saturday, at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Edited by David Andrew