Watch: Aljamain Sterling shares wholesome moments backstage with Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev after UFC 273 win

(L-R) Aljamain Sterling, Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns [Images via @funkmastermma, @khamzat_chimaev and @gilbert_burns on Instagram]
Jacek Okninski
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Apr 10, 2022 03:47 PM IST
Both Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns congratulated Aljamain Sterling on retaining his UFC bantamweight title at UFC 273.

Sterling defeated Petr Yan via split decision in the co-main event of the pay-per-view. After leaving the octagon, 'Funk Master' headed backstage where he was first approached by Burns, who hugged and congratulated him on his title victory.

Later, the undisputed king of the bantamweight division was congratulated by Burns' opponent, Khamzat Chimaev. ‘Borz’ also emerged victorious on the night, beating 'Durinho' via unanimous decision.

👑@FunkmasterMMA shares a moment backstage with @GilbertDurinho & @KChimaev 🤝#UFC273 https://t.co/3xuajPCvbg

This was Aljamain Sterling's first title defense. He called out former two-time bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw in his post-fight interview, while Petr Yan called for a rematch with the champion.

Khamzat Chimaev receives Brazilian jiu-jitsu purple belt promotion after Gilbert Burns fight

A win over Gilbert Burns wasn't Khamzat Chimaev's only triumph at the recently concluded UFC 273 pay-per-view. After the fight, 'Borz' was awarded his Brazilian jiu-jitsu purple belt following his impressive victory. He left the octagon wearing it around his waist.

Chimaev showed off his belt at the post-fight press conference, wearing it on his shoulders. He was asked by a media member if he received it soon after the win over Burns, which he confirmed to be true.

“Yeah it means a lot for me because my coach, worked with him like five years. In five years I meet a lot of guys and this is like I fight three guys, black belts, you know. They could do something and I took them down and he could meet me, you know. He was thinking if he’s looking down I’m gonna meet the guy, like that things. Yeah I’m happy that I get that belt, this means a lot to me, because I work hard for that.”

Chimaev has an extensive wrestling background. He’s a three-time Swedish national wrestling champion and started training Brazilian jiu-jitsu at the Allstars Training Center in Stockholm, Sweden. He trains under the tutelage of Alan ‘Finfou’ Nascimento.

Watch Chimaev at the UFC 273 post-fight press conference below:

Edited by C. Naik
