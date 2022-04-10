UFC 273 bonuses: Which fighters took home $50,000?

UFC 273 delivered on its promise to be a highly entertaining pay-per-view. The event had two title fights at the top of the fight card in the form of Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung for the featherweight title and Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight championship.

Aleksei Oleinik and Alexander Volkanovski delivered highlight-reel worthy finishes on April 9 and thus, were picked as the winners of the 'Performance of the Night' bonus. They each took home a bonus cheque of $50,000.

Fight of the Night: Burns vs. Chimaev Performance of the Night: Oleynik, VolkanovskiFight of the Night: Burns vs. Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns blew the roof off the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena by delivering a barn-burner of a fight for MMA fans around the world. The two deservedly got a 'Fight of the Night' bonus and took home an extra $50,000 each for their efforts.

UFC 273 ended with a TKO victory for Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski and Chan Sung Jung locked horns for featherweight gold in the main event of UFC 273. 'The Great' put on a masterclass and comfortably defeated Jung via TKO in the fourth round of the fight.

The co-main event featured a rematch between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan for the bantamweight title unification. The razor-close bout ended with a split decision victory for 'Funk Master'. The three judges scored the fight 48-47, 47-48 and 48-47 in favor of Sterling.

In a highly-anticipated matchup, Khamzat Chimaev took on Gilbert Burns in a three-round contest. The two welterweights stole the show by giving the fans a highly thrilling back-and-forth contest. The bout ended with a unanimous decision victory for the Chechen-born Swede.

Mackenzie Dern and Tecia Torres went toe-to-toe in a strawweight clash on the main card. Dern edged out a split decision vicroty as the three judges scored the contest 29-28, 28-29 and 29-28 in favor of the 29-year-old.

The main card for UFC 273 started with a lightweight scrap between Vinc Pichel and Mark Madsen. 'The Olympian' got the better of Pichel and scored a unanimous decision victory.

