"That's Rocky and Apollo" - Gilbert Burns compares training with Kamaru Usman to iconic 'Rocky 3' sequence 

Kamaru Usman has been helping former opponent Gilbert Burns prepare for his upcoming fight with Khamzat Chimaev. Chimaev and Burns are scheduled to fight one another in a crucial welterweight matchup at UFC 273 which could determine the next title challenger.

UFC 273 will take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, on April 9. Heading into the fight, 'Durinho' compared training with Kamaru Usman to the iconic sequence from the Hollywood movie 'Rocky 3', where Apollo Creed helped Rocky Balboa prepare for a championship fight against James 'Clubber' Lang.

Tom Reagan’s Hat @RufusTSuperfly Try to find someone who makes you feel the way Rocky feels when training with Apollo Creed Try to find someone who makes you feel the way Rocky feels when training with Apollo Creed https://t.co/MlVsyI9GUP

In the movie, Rocky and Apollo were former opponents who later became friends and started training together. Gilbert Burns says he's made peace with the title fight loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 258 and has no hard feelings for the champ. In an interview with TMZ Sports, he said:

"That's Rocky and Apollo, you know. Apollo beat Rocky and came out to help out so yeah... and to be honest, I make peace with that, you know, the guy beat me, okay, congratulations. I don't have that personal thing. For sure I want to become a champion but I'm not after Kamaru. I'm after the title, I want to become a champion, I want to become the best but I don't have no beef, nothing personal, no grudge, nothing against Kamaru."

Gilbert Burns provides update on Kamaru Usman's recovery following hand ligament surgery

Gilbert Burns has revealed that Kamaru Usman is easing himself back into training as he's still recovering from the hand ligament surgery he underwent earlier this year. Burns stated that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is currently doing some wrestling and focusing on bag work in the gym.

danawhite @danawhite Pound for pound best fighter in the world @USMAN84kg had hand ligament surgery today. This is the before and after. See you soon CHAMP Pound for pound best fighter in the world @USMAN84kg had hand ligament surgery today. This is the before and after. See you soon CHAMP https://t.co/fQoAMKGR0M

While Burns and Usman haven't trained much together lately due to the latter's injury, the champ has been watching 'Durinho' closely and giving him valuable advice for the upcoming fight against Chimaev.

The Brazilian said:

"I think he's still recovering for the right hand, yeah, that he had surgery [on] so he's doing a lot of bag work, he's wrestling a little bit...He was helping me a couple times, not training with me but kind of coaching, kind of being on the side, giving me a lot of advice [on] a lot of things."

Kamaru Usman is expected to return to the octagon to defend the title against Leon Edwards later this year.

